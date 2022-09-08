Decrees Create New National Symbol and Commission to Celebrate 200 Years of Nicoya Annexation

The President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves, accompanied by the Minister of Culture and Youth, Nayuribe Guadamuz, carried out a series of activities in Guanacaste, within the framework of the 198th anniversary of the Annexation of the Party of Nicoya to Costa Rica.

Chaves, together with Guadamuz and the Minister of Public Education, Katherina Müller, and the Minister of Tourism, William Rodríguez, signed the legislative decree “Declaration of Masquerades as a National Symbol.” With this, the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) must include institutional support for masquerades in its educational awareness and dissemination programs.

For its part, the Ministry of Culture and Youth will be able to inform about the cultural values ​​of masquerades and support initiatives that seek to safeguard this popular tradition. For its part, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) will promote masquerades as an element that encourages tourism.

Likewise, they signed a decree that creates a commission in charge of preparing the celebration of the 200 years of the Annexation of Nicoya, in 2024.

Liberia will have its Museum of the Typical Costume

Marking the delivery of the restoration works of the Old Government of Liberia, with the cutting of a ribbon, was another of the activities carried out by the Government in Guanacaste. In February of this year, work began on this historical-architectural heritage of the country.

The investment was ₵ 119 million, coming from the Municipality of Liberia, owner of the property. In essence, the main objective of this intervention was its conservation, as well as to allocate the space to the Museum of the Typical Costume.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Youth (MCJ), the funds are specific resources for use in tourism infrastructure and cultural heritage, received by the municipality from the canon of the Daniel Oduber International Airport.