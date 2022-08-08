Aaron Rodgers Reveals That Ayahuasca Led Him to the Best Season of his Career

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and current NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the past two consecutive seasons, spoke about his experience with ayahuasca and everything he learned from it to help him improve.

Rodgers revealed that past psychedelic drug use not only helped improve his mental health, but led to the “best season of his career” in the NFL. In his appearance on the Aubrey Marcus podcast, the Packers’ #12 said that ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea containing the hallucinogenic drug DMT, helped him “unconditionally love myself.” “For me, one of the basic principles of your mental health is that self-love,” the 38-year-old Rodgers said.

Ayahuasca helped Aaron Rodgers love himself unconditionally

“That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to love myself unconditionally” “It is only in that unconditional self-love that I am then able to truly be able to unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?” Rodgers said.

This drug has been used for thousands of years as a traditional healing method in Central and South America. The league MVP has spoken in recent years about his renewed passion for life and the game. Rodgers said that ayahuasca impacted his life in more ways than he ever could have imagined. “I lay down on my mat afterwards and opened my eyes and it felt like I was opening them for the first time,” he recalled.

Rodgers assures that this experience paved the way for him to win the MVP

“I really feel like that experience paved the way for me to have the best season of my career,” the Green Bay quarterback said forcefully. The former Super Bowl champion also noticed a surprising difference in his relationship with the Packers since taking the plant-based psychedelic.

“The greatest gift I can give my teammates, in my opinion, is to be able to show up and be someone who can model unconditional love for them,” the four-time NFL MVP continued.