Manuel Medrano Will Bring His “Eterno Tour” To Costa Rica

Colombian singer-songwriter Manuel Medrano, winner of two Latin Grammy Awards, will once again visit Costa Rica. As reported by AIB Booking & Productions, producer of the event, Medrano will perform in concert on August 26th at the Pedregal Events Center, in Belén, at 7 p.m. m. The artist will arrive in the country with his international “Eterno Tour”.

Manuel Medrano: ‘Through my music, I help people keep their emotions, to heal wounds of the soul’

With important songs like My other half, Under the water, A breakfast kiss and If I could, the native of Cartagena arrives in the country after performing in successful concerts in Mexico, Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador and Honduras.

The production reported that Medrano’s concert on Tico soil will have a limited capacity for only 2,000 people, so fans of the artist are recommended to buy their tickets soon. The event is only for people over 18 years old.

A revelation artist

“Manuel Medrano is a revelation artist who has been hitting very hard, so we are very pleased to bring him to the country. It will be presented at the Pedregal Events Center, which will allow us to carry out a special montage and achieve a very intimate and close event between all the followers and the artist”, commented Asier Isusi, general producer AIB Booking & Productions, in the press release. In 2016, Medrano won the Latin Grammys for best new artist and best singer-songwriter album for his self-titled album Manuel Medrano.