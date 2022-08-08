More
    Search
    Featured Event
    Updated:

    Manuel Medrano Will Bring His “Eterno Tour” To Costa Rica

    The winner of two Latin Grammys will perform in concert at the Pedregal Events Center on August 26th

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Colombian singer-songwriter Manuel Medrano, winner of two Latin Grammy Awards, will once again visit Costa Rica. As reported by AIB Booking & Productions, producer of the event, Medrano will perform in concert on August 26th at the Pedregal Events Center, in Belén, at 7 p.m. m. The artist will arrive in the country with his international “Eterno Tour”.

    Manuel Medrano: ‘Through my music, I help people keep their emotions, to heal wounds of the soul’

    With important songs like My other half, Under the water, A breakfast kiss and If I could, the native of Cartagena arrives in the country after performing in successful concerts in Mexico, Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador and Honduras.

    TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.

    The production reported that Medrano’s concert on Tico soil will have a limited capacity for only 2,000 people, so fans of the artist are recommended to buy their tickets soon. The event is only for people over 18 years old.

    A revelation artist

    “Manuel Medrano is a revelation artist who has been hitting very hard, so we are very pleased to bring him to the country. It will be presented at the Pedregal Events Center, which will allow us to carry out a special montage and achieve a very intimate and close event between all the followers and the artist”, commented Asier Isusi, general producer AIB Booking & Productions, in the press release. In 2016, Medrano won the Latin Grammys for best new artist and best singer-songwriter album for his self-titled album Manuel Medrano.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get Updates On Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With Upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceJessica Rojas
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleVaccines Against Cancer, a Path of Study in Full Development
    Next articleAaron Rodgers Reveals That Ayahuasca Led Him to the Best Season of his Career
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Aaron Rodgers Reveals That Ayahuasca Led Him to the Best Season of his Career

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and current NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the past two consecutive seasons
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Interested in Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica? Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Get Updates.

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERand get updates on Costa Rican Retreats & Events.