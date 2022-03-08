5 Surprising Benefits of Psychedelic Mushrooms

There are so many factors to consider when taking psychedelic mushrooms, it can be daunting. But consuming these psilocybin-packed hallucinogens also offers many benefits. Read on to discover 5 surprising or little-known benefits of magic mushrooms.

Psilocybin mushrooms are one of the strongest natural psychedelics out there, and are often (or always) associated with intense hallucinations and trips. But they also offer numerous potential benefits and interesting effects that are continually being studied, in the hope that one day we will discover the secrets of our mushroom friends, and how they can help people.

Although many unsubstantiated claims have been made and there is a lot of misinformation about these hallucinogens, there are also numerous ways in which they could change the lives of many people. Let’s start by looking at what other benefits magic mushrooms have besides making you hallucinate.

Magic Mushrooms Can Change Your Personality

Many people claim that they have had a very profound or transformative experience while under the influence of magic mushrooms. And some claim that their personality has changed after taking them. What is this about?

Magic mushrooms contain a chemical known as psilocybin. This compound can have a profound effect on areas of the brain that control mood, perception, and cognition. Many users report feeling freer and more relaxed after an experience with magic mushrooms. There are numerous factors that could be responsible for this feeling, with the environment and situation playing a key role, as well as mental health, well-being and open-mindedness.

Psilocybin mushrooms have the potential to make us see the good and the bad, both in our environment and in ourselves. But they can also make us feel much more perceptive and connected to nature, which could be due to the natural attributes of mushrooms. Many users report feeling much more spiritual after ingesting this hallucinogen because they “get rid” of the ego.

Magic Mushrooms Help Kick Bad Habits

This spirituality is often accompanied by reflection, and those who consume hallucinogenic mushrooms can spend days and weeks considering their life options. This idea may sound too profound or pretentious, but many people say that the consumption of magic mushrooms has given them a new sense of open-mindedness that has made them question and reconsider other areas of their lives.

This could mean kicking a bad habit, or realizing that you want to get in shape and feel good. Many consumers speak of a surge of inspiration to seek out and change things in their lives that might not have occurred to them before.

Magic Mushrooms Wire The Brain On Another Level

As we’ve already mentioned, psilocybin is the compound in hallucinogenic mushrooms thought to be responsible for cognitive disturbances, but it also appears to have the ability to connect areas of the brain that don’t normally communicate with each other, allowing them to work cohesively .

Numerous investigations have been carried out with the help of fMRI, with results showing greater synchronicity between different areas of the brain. This, in turn, promotes the formation of a hyperconnected network that allows the brain to function at a higher level for a while, before returning to square one. Surely you agree that it is not bad at all for a mushroom.

Magic Mushrooms Stimulate Creativity

The relationship between psychedelics and creativity has been discussed for a long time, and there are many artists and musicians who take magic mushrooms to enhance their creative processes. Again, this connection is thought to be due primarily to psilocybin. Although we have already discussed its possible effects on personality, perception and open-mindedness, it could also influence creativity.

It is possible that the consumption of magic mushrooms enhances creativity both at the time of ingestion and in the days and even weeks following the trip. While some people. A single trip is all it takes to spark their creativity, others microdose as a way to keep their brains in sync and in a constant state of productivity and creativity.

Some creative productions are psytrance music and psychedelic art. Both were created as direct interpretations of feelings, perceptions, or hallucinations experienced during or after a trip with psilocybin mushrooms. The results are often what their names suggest, with both conjuring up psychedelic images or sounds that complement or influence the high.

Magic Mushrooms Improve Mood

We have already seen the ability of magic mushrooms to influence personality, but do they affect mood? As already mentioned, there are many factors to take into account, such as the environment and mental well-being. Mushrooms are not a quick fix for those suffering from mental health issues. This is a complicated issue that continues to be thoroughly investigated.

Many users report feeling much more receptive and compassionate during and after a trip with psilocybin mushrooms, and some experience profound emotional insights that lift moods or lift feelings of sadness. For people who have difficulty seeing a problem from a new perspective, mushrooms could provide the push they need to empower their inner growth.

Mushrooms Offer Much More Than a Psychedelic Trip

These are the five surprising or lesser known benefits of psilocybin mushrooms. As we have said, numerous research trials are currently being carried out to discover more properties of these powerful hallucinogens, but we still have a long way to go. The future of magic mushrooms is certainly exciting, and we should pay more attention to it. Who knows what will be in store for us and what discoveries will be made…?