The ‘Children’s Eternal Forest’ in Costa Rica

This private biological reserve is a magnificent place to have extreme contact with the forest and its surroundings. In it we will find paths through the jungle to walk, thus discovering the wonders that it contains.

After a 1-hour drive on a 4-wheel drive truck through mountainous roads, we will arrive at the Pocosol station. This is a scientific center created for the investigation of flora and fauna, located next to a lagoon of volcanic origin at 1,100 meters above sea level (m.a.s.l.).

The purpose of visiting this area is to walk a path of about 4 hours admiring the primary forest and the volcanic soil with its fumaroles. This research center is part of the Children’s Eternal Forest Reserve, which is administered by the Monteverde Conservationist Association and has 22,000 hectares of protected forest. In fact, this is also one of the most important and oldest reserves in Central America.

Among the things you will need to bring, it is recommended to include mountain shoes, change of clothes, raincoat, insect repellent, camera, etc.