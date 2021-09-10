A Guide To Skydiving In Costa Rica

In the bucketlist of many is daring to jump with a parachute and in Costa Rica there are several options that can encourage you to finally cross that off your list. And, above all, venture to know this piece of land from an exciting and unique angle. And, as the saying goes, “he who seeks finds,” we have the best places to shake off fear and fulfill the dream.

We show you where, how and when:

San Carlos

The San Carlos area is recognized worldwide for its beauty and when it comes to skydiving, the experience is unmatched by being able to observe the Arenal Volcano from the air. Even on a clear day you can see Lake Nicaragua.

We are privileged to live in a country with one of the best national parks and seeing it from the air is an inexplicable experience. In the plane that will transfer you to the launch point, you will be able to appreciate all this natural beauty, then be able to jump in a place destined for landing. Another available destination is to fly over the land of Churchill and Vigorón, see the beauty of the Buenos Aires town from a different perspective until reaching the launch destination.

What kind of clothes to wear?

– Closed shoe.

– Shirt with sleeves.

– The pants depend more on people’s taste. Shorts or lycra are part of the recommendations.

What should you know?

– To carry out this activity it is not necessary to have any experience. You will jump accompanied by an instructor endorsed by the United States Parachute Association (USPA).

– The jump is done at a height of 9,000 feet and lasts 30 seconds, when the instructor opens the parachute the fall lasts between 8 and 10 minutes at a speed of 250 k / h.

– The minimum age to skydive is 18 years old.

– It is forbidden to carry cameras or any extra equipment during the jump.

– It is essential to have fruit for breakfast on the day of the activity, the amount of adrenila that is released is so great that an extra sugar is needed in the body.

– In all cases it is necessary to make a prior reservation.