July 2021: The Hottest Month on Earth Up to Now

July 2021 has become the hottest month “ever recorded” so far on Earth, revealed last Friday the National Office for Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

According to a NOAA report, land and ocean surface temperatures last month were 1.67 °F (0.93 °C) higher than the 20th century average of 60.4 °F (15.8 °C). This exceeds the records that that agency began to keep 142 years ago.

NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in a statement that July “is typically the warmest month of the year”, but 2021 “surpassed itself as the hottest July and month ever recorded”. Spinrad warned that this new record adds “to the disturbing and disturbing trajectory that climate change has marked on the planet.”

Record setting

According to NOAA records, July was 0.02 °F (0.01 °C) above the previous record, set in July 2016. In the Northern Hemisphere alone, the Earth’s temperature exceeded 2.77 °F (1.54 °C) the average, and broke the previous record of 2012.

In Asia, the heat in July exceeded the maximum temperature reached in 2010; while in Europe it was the second hottest month, equaling the record of 2010 and not exceeding that of the same month of 2018. For North America, South America, Africa and Oceania last July it was among the “10 hottest”, according to NOAA.

Very likely

The information also warned that it is “very likely” that 2021 will be among the ten hottest years that have been recorded in the world, according to the perspective of the world temperature classification contained in the global climate report of July 2021.

In addition, NOAA noted, Arctic sea ice coverage in July 2021 was “the fourth smallest” recorded for that month in the 43-year record compiled by the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC).