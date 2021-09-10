More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    July 2021: The Hottest Month on Earth Up to Now

    And it can get worse!

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    July 2021 has become the hottest month “ever recorded” so far on Earth, revealed last Friday the National Office for Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

    According to a NOAA report, land and ocean surface temperatures last month were 1.67 °F (0.93 °C) higher than the 20th century average of 60.4 °F (15.8 °C). This exceeds the records that that agency began to keep 142 years ago.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in a statement that July “is typically the warmest month of the year”, but 2021 “surpassed itself as the hottest July and month ever recorded”. Spinrad warned that this new record adds “to the disturbing and disturbing trajectory that climate change has marked on the planet.”

    Record setting

    According to NOAA records, July was 0.02 °F (0.01 °C) above the previous record, set in July 2016. In the Northern Hemisphere alone, the Earth’s temperature exceeded 2.77 °F (1.54 °C) the average, and broke the previous record of 2012.

    In Asia, the heat in July exceeded the maximum temperature reached in 2010; while in Europe it was the second hottest month, equaling the record of 2010 and not exceeding that of the same month of 2018. For North America, South America, Africa and Oceania last July it was among the “10 hottest”, according to NOAA.

    Very likely

    The information also warned that it is “very likely” that 2021 will be among the ten hottest years that have been recorded in the world, according to the perspective of the world temperature classification contained in the global climate report of July 2021.

    In addition, NOAA noted, Arctic sea ice coverage in July 2021 was “the fourth smallest” recorded for that month in the 43-year record compiled by the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC).

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleA Guide To Skydiving In Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    July 2021: The Hottest Month on Earth Up to Now

    July 2021 has become the hottest month "ever recorded" so far on Earth, revealed last Friday the National Office...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER