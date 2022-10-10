5 Things that Could Happen to Your Body during Pregnancy that Will Surprise You

Gestating another life and having it in our womb for 9 months is one of the most beautiful moments in a woman’s life. Noticing how life is created within oneself is something that every woman who wants to be a mother should experience.

However, pregnancy causes many changes in a woman’s body. Most of which disappear after delivery. These changes give rise to some symptoms that, in most cases, are normal.

Once you get pregnant and go to your first prenatal consultation, your obstetrician will give you all the information you need to know for each trimester of pregnancy. However, although you can go to your doctor whenever you need, it is important that you know some of the things that can happen in your body during pregnancy.

We all know that during pregnancy it is common for you to develop varicose veins in your legs that the breasts tend to enlarge due to the preparation of hormones to produce milk, and that your feet swell too much, among other things. But surely there are many other changes that you are unaware of, and that is why throughout this post we will clear up your doubts.

CHANGES THAT CAN OCCUR IN YOUR BODY DURING PREGNANCY

All pregnancies bring with them certain changes, both physical and emotional. But do not worry; it is a normal process. In addition, everything returns to its place after pregnancy.

1. Vulvar varicose veins

Just as varicose veins can appear in the legs, it can also be the case that you develop vulvar varicose veins. This is due to the fact that during pregnancy there is an increase in blood flow and as the size of the baby increases, it also exerts pressure on the lower part of the body, which can favor the appearance of this type of varicose veins.

2. Changes in skin

It has always been said that women during pregnancy look resplendent. This is one of the changes that your skin undergoes during pregnancy due to hormonal changes and the stretching of the skin so that you can have the baby’s body inside you. However, this is not always the case. Some women develop brownish or yellowish patches called chloasma or “pregnant mask” on their faces. Some will also develop a dark line right in the middle of the hyper-pigmented (darkening of the skin) part of the nipples, external genitalia, and anal region.

These changes are caused by pregnancy hormones, which cause the body to produce more pigmentation. On the other hand, acne can also appear during pregnancy, since the sebaceous glands of the skin are activated to a greater degree.

3. Joints mobility

During pregnancy, your body produces a hormone called relaxin, which is believed to help prepare the pubic area and the womb for the birth of the baby. Relaxin relaxes the ligaments in your body making you less stable and more prone to injury. Because of this, it is easy to overstretch or strain muscles, especially in your pelvic joints, lower back, and knees.

4. Changes in hair and nails

Many women experience changes in the texture and growth of their hair during pregnancy. The hormones that your body secretes will cause your hair to grow faster and fall out less. But these changes in the nature of your hair are usually not permanent. Most women lose a significant amount of hair in the postpartum period or when they stop breastfeeding.

Nails, like hair, can change significantly during pregnancy. The extra hormones can make them grow faster and stronger. Some women find that their nails tend to weaken and break during pregnancy, but like hair changes, nail changes aren’t permanent either.

5. Peeing more often

Like the heart, the kidneys work harder during pregnancy. They are responsible for filtering the largest volume of blood. The volume of blood filtered by the kidneys reaches its maximum value between 16 and 24 weeks and remains at this value until just before delivery. Then, the pressure exerted by the enlarged uterus can slightly decrease the blood supply to the kidneys.

Under normal conditions, the activity of the kidneys increases when lying down and decreases when standing up. This difference is accentuated during pregnancy, which explains in part that pregnant women feel the need to urinate more frequently when trying to sleep.

These, among other things, are some of the changes that a woman experiences during her pregnancy. If you have questions or doubts, do not wait to see your doctor. He or she will help you in everything you need!