Theater, Stand Up Comedy, Magic and Music Have a New Home in Escazú: “El Escenario”

The entertainment offer to the West of San José has a new protagonist. This is “El Escenario”, a space that opened its doors this month, to offer a varied billboard that includes plays, magic, music, workshops, conferences, training and much more.

Gustavo Peláez, artistic director of “El Escenario”, commented that this space will be given an emphasis on comedy-related presentations. “As an artist, I can attest that laughter is food for life and that it is important to stimulate culture and recreation, so we are calling national and international artists and offering the space for them to develop their works,” he explained.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

“El Escenario” is located in Plaza Tempo Escazú, a place where people can also enjoy a diverse gastronomic offer and parking space. In principle, you can enjoy a regular billboard of presentations on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. All information will be disclosed through social networks at @elecenariocr, or on the page www.elescenariocr.com

“Terapia” will be the first play

A patient with a very particular story and a rather incredulous doctor star in “Terapia”. The diagnosis of the patient is complicated so the doctor will have to manage to help him.

This comedy by the theater group La Tropa is suitable for the whole family. It is starring Manuel ‘Momo’ Martín and Melvin Jiménez and has been presented in other theaters in San José.

“Terapia” will be on the billboard the weekends of October 15 and 16, 22 and 23, 29 and 30 and November 5 and 6. General admission costs: ¢10,000 and is available at the digital ticket office: www.elescenariocr.com