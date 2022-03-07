More
    Costa Rican Fans Can Vote Up To 25 Times for Their Favorite Singer at the Latin America Music Awards

    The award ceremony will be on Thursday, April 21nd and will be broadcast live

    By TCRN STAFF
    9
    0

    Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez lead the nominations of the seventh edition of the Latin-American Music Awards” (Latin AMAs). The nominees were announced this past Friday and Costa Rican fans can vote up to 25 times per category each day through LatinAMAs.com/vota.They can also do so on Twitter @LatinAMAS with the artist’s name, category tag, and #LatinAMAs tag.

    The award ceremony will be on Thursday, April 21nd, and will be broadcast live on Telemundo International starting at 5 p.m. (Costa Rica time) with the red carpet. And the ceremony will be at 6 p.m.

    This time there are 26 categories in the Latin AMAs. Some of them are:

    Pop

    Urban

    Tropical

    Regional Mexican

    Favorite Crossover Artist

    Collaboration of the Year

    Favorite Social Artist

    Favorite video

    Viral Song of the Year

    Tour of the year

    Among the nominees are:

    Bad bunny

    Jay Cortez

    Carol G

    J Balvin

    Camilo

    Mark Anthony

    Maluma

    The legendaries

    daddy Yankee

    Enrique Iglesias

    Carlos Vives

    21st floor

    Prince Royce

    Christina Aguilera and Ricky Martin

    Christian Nodal

    Shawn Mendez

    Selena Gomez

    Most nominations

    Bad Bunny has 10 nominations thanks to his album The Last Tour of the World, at

    singleDákiti and his successful collaboration I returned with the group Aventura. Jhay Cortez stands out with eight nominations, including Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, and Viral Song of the Year. They are followed with seven nominations by Colombians J Balvin and Karol G and Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro.

    The Latin AMAs nominees are based on key fan interactions with the music. These include streaming, sales, broadcast, and social activity, according to analytics. Billboard through its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound.

    Meanwhile, the nominees for Favorite Video and Favorite Social Artist were selected by a committee of industry professionals. This committee values ​​quality, content, creativity, and fan engagement.

