Costa Rican Fans Can Vote Up To 25 Times for Their Favorite Singer at the Latin America Music Awards

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez lead the nominations of the seventh edition of the Latin-American Music Awards” (Latin AMAs). The nominees were announced this past Friday and Costa Rican fans can vote up to 25 times per category each day through LatinAMAs.com/vota.They can also do so on Twitter @LatinAMAS with the artist’s name, category tag, and #LatinAMAs tag.

The award ceremony will be on Thursday, April 21nd, and will be broadcast live on Telemundo International starting at 5 p.m. (Costa Rica time) with the red carpet. And the ceremony will be at 6 p.m.

This time there are 26 categories in the Latin AMAs. Some of them are:

Pop

Urban

Tropical

Regional Mexican

Favorite Crossover Artist

Collaboration of the Year

Favorite Social Artist

Favorite video

Viral Song of the Year

Tour of the year

Among the nominees are:

Bad bunny

Jay Cortez

Carol G

J Balvin

Camilo

Mark Anthony

Maluma

The legendaries

daddy Yankee

Enrique Iglesias

Carlos Vives

21st floor

Prince Royce

Christina Aguilera and Ricky Martin

Christian Nodal

Shawn Mendez

Selena Gomez

Most nominations

Bad Bunny has 10 nominations thanks to his album The Last Tour of the World, at

singleDákiti and his successful collaboration I returned with the group Aventura. Jhay Cortez stands out with eight nominations, including Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, and Viral Song of the Year. They are followed with seven nominations by Colombians J Balvin and Karol G and Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro.

The Latin AMAs nominees are based on key fan interactions with the music. These include streaming, sales, broadcast, and social activity, according to analytics. Billboard through its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound.

Meanwhile, the nominees for Favorite Video and Favorite Social Artist were selected by a committee of industry professionals. This committee values ​​quality, content, creativity, and fan engagement.