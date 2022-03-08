The Largest Orchid Event in Costa Rica takes place this March

The first two weekends of March will take place the 47th edition of the National Orchid Exhibition, the main event of its kind in Costa Rica. It will be held at the Lankester Botanical Garden of the University of Costa Rica (UCR), located in Dulce Nombre de Cartago.

About 10 associations dedicated to these plants will exhibit their products from Friday 4th to Sunday 6th March. As well as from Friday 11th to Sunday, March 13th. On all dates you can buy the plants and witness the national and international competitions in which the exhibitors compete. The contests are to reward the best plant and the best flowers.

Event resumes in-person

Both the 2020 and 2021 exhibitions were suspended due to the pandemic, so this is the occasion in which the event resumes and returns in person. For the first time, the event is organized by the Costa Rican Orchid Association (ACO) and the Lankester Botanical Garden, which “will allow the public to get closer and enjoy the richness and diversity of orchids that Costa Rica has,” said the director of the garden, Adam Karremans.

The opening hours of the exhibition will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. m. to 4:30 p.m. m. The entrance fee is ₡3,060 for the general public and ₡2,040 for seniors, children and students with ID.