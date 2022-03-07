Bahía Salinas Is Consolidated Worldwide for the Practice of Kite surfing

The strength and direction of the wind, the height of the waves and the displacement of the currents are determining factors in the practice of kitesurfing, a sport that is becoming more and more consolidated on Copal beach in Bahía Salinas.

The excellent conditions of the site motivated the organization of an exhibition visit that brings together renowned international exponents of the sport from March 4th to 6th in this town in the canton of La Cruz, in the north of Liberia.

Among the invited athletes are the Dutch Cohan van Dijk, U-18 Freestyle world champion in 2018 and current number six in the world; Giel Vlugt, winner at the El Gouna tournament in 2021; Stif Hoefnagel, third place in the Redbull King of the Air 2021; and Vrinda Hamal, known as the Venezuelan queen of Kitesurfing.

“Companies and community organizations join forces to organize a professional exhibition at the highest level in order to position our country and, especially, Bahía Salinas, as a unique destination for kitesurfing,” said Nicola Bertoldi, owner from Blue Dream Kitesurf Resort and experienced instructor.

Popularity on the rise

Although Costa Rica is widely recognized in the international surf scene, its name within the discipline of kitesurfing only began to be mentioned in the early 2000s.

From that moment on, places like Bahía Salinas –and specifically Copal beach– began to position themselves among the most skilful exponents of the discipline, thanks to their strong waves and winds of up to 40 kilometers per hour.

“The visit of elite athletes is not only an excellent opportunity for fans of this sport, but also for the community due to the impact generated in tourism and economic development through the positioning of the destination in international circuits,” said Bertoldi.

The activity is organized with the support of the companies Costa Elena, Hotel Dreams Las Mareas and Blue Dream Kitesurf Resort. Those interested in witnessing the professionals in action can visit Copal Beach on March 4th, 5th and 6th starting at 9 a.m.

About kitesurfing

It is a water sport that originated in the late 1970s in the south of France. It is characterized by combining elements from other disciplines such as windsurfing, wakeboarding, paragliding, skateboarding, snowboarding and, of course, surfing.

The force of the wind is the engine and a board and a kite are used to propel themselves through the water. It can be practiced on big waves, rough seas or even in calm lagoons.The sport discipline – which is practiced by more than a million and a half people in the world – will have its Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics.