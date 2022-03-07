This Year There Will Be Christian Processions on Public Roads During Holy Week in Costa Rica

The Costa Rican Episcopal Conference officially reported that there will be religious processions on public roads during Holy Week. This, after the Ministry of Health, will allow these acts from April 1st, 2022 through the new provision issued by this entity.

The Bishops acknowledge that they had arranged to carry out processions this year, although after the announcement of the sanitary restrictions made last Wednesday, the prohibition for these acts was maintained. After a request managed before the Ministry, the provision was modified, which will allow processions.

“Massive concentration events may be held in places that have a sanitary operating permit for the specific activity or in places that process a sanitary authorization to carry out the specific activity.” Among them, processions are authorized,” says provision MS-DM-2030-2022 of the Ministry of Health.

Spiritual revival

José Manuel Garita, President of the Episcopal Conference, pointed out that the care of the parishioners will be necessary, particularly with the use of the mask. “We want us to be able to experience Holy Week in the best possible way, taking into account the central mystery of our faith, such as the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus,” Garita declared. For the Bishop, the endorsement for the processions will be of great help to hundreds of believers who, after two years without this type of event, require a spiritual revival.

Ash Wednesday

The announcement was made prior to the beginning of Lent, with Ash Wednesday to be held on March 2nd. For this occasion, the ashes will be placed on the head and not in the form of a cross on the forehead as usual.

Likewise, the Episcopal Conference detailed that those who wish to receive communion receiving the host directly in the mouth, will be able to do so. “It must be done in a separate row, arranged with the respective health care in each temple.”

For two years, the act of communion has been carried out with the placement of the host in the person’s hands. It will be until April 1st when there is a possibility that the capacity in churches will be back to 100%.