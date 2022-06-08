How to Eliminate Varicose Veins without Surgery

To eliminate varicose veins, we must first determine what varicose veins are. According to medical studies, those veins that are located in the colder area of ​​the skin dilated and that present a twisted irregularity, are defined as varicose veins.

This is an inconvenience since their problem is not only an aesthetic issue or one that damages physical appearance, but they are also harmful to our health. It is the consequence of a very poor venous function, that its deficit does not allow it to produce and that causes an obstruction of the blood towards the veins, causing the veins to swell, fill up more with mass and lengthen, therefore, the areas affected will have poor circulation, and this usually occurs in the legs, so it could cause difficulties when walking.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Keep in mind that a large percentage of the world’s population has varicose veins. Regardless of whether you are a man or a woman, both are affected equally and are at the same risk of suffering from varicose veins. Despite this, varicose veins are more frequent in women; with a percentage of up to 80%, of women in the world suffering from this disease.

For that reason, we ask ourselves: How can we eliminate varicose veins?

Although it is possible to eliminate any trace of varicose veins and also spider veins, if you suffer from the disease as such, varicose disease or worse, the venous disease is already in a chronic state, unfortunately, there is no cure for it. So for the person who suffers from this disease, no matter how much they eliminate the varicose veins, they will always reappear and can be solved with a series of new treatments.

In this regard, there are 2 main ways to treat varicose veins:

With surgery

It is made with non-surgical treatments, which are much less invasive.

Different factors that can cause varicose veins

When dealing with varicose veins, we must bear in mind that there are several important factors when determining the cause, among which are:

• Those with advanced age are at high risk of having varicose veins

• Family line, heredity is another reason why many people get it.

• Hormones, in women happen for reasons of menopause or pregnancy symptoms.

• Being overweight is a very common cause of varicose veins.

• Too much time on your feet.

And what is the best non-surgical technique?

In the varicose vein clinic in Madrid, they apply a technique well known as ‘Super Medical Adhesive’, which is a completely new treatment that came to revolutionize the industry. The first to apply this method was the “Centro para Estudios Vasculares” (Center for Vascular Studies), of Spanish origin, being pioneers in this technique.

Medical adhesive for varicose veins

Now let’s talk a little more in detail about this method; it is about implanting a catheter inside the veins, through which a kind of glue will be transmitted that will join the interior panels of the varicose veins. Thanks to these new methods and new techniques, it is possible to help people with this disease.