5 Dating Apps to Use When Traveling to Costa Rica

As dating apps get popular, the stigma surrounding them is dramatically declining — so much so that people are now using dating apps for more than just the conventional date. Solo travelers are busy swiping left and right to meet like-minded locals or adventurers who can guide them off the beaten path and generally show them a good time in their hometown.

Dating apps for travelers are like having your personal tour guide who knows where all the hot spots, cool bars, and must-see tourist attractions are.

Dating someone of another nationality can be something to look forward to. Fortunately, the dating scene in Costa Rica is not strictly traditional anymore. In the last few years, the Costa Rican dating scene has evolved from meeting people in school and church to include online dating.

Whether you want something romantic or platonic, you need to be direct and honest from the start about your intentions. The rules that apply in your country apply overseas as well. That being said, let us look at some of the dating apps you can use while travelling in Costa Rica.

1. Tinder

You will come across Tinder when you look for information on the most-used dating apps in Costa Rica. Many people use Tinder as a travelling guide, so it becomes a combination dating-travel app for many solo travelers. Wherever you go, the app shows you people around you who might share the same interests as you, and you can always ask them to show you around.

Having someone local show you around is an ingenious idea. However, you will have to be careful, particularly when Tinder is often used for one-night stands in Costa Rica, so screen your matches closely. However, if you’re looking for hookups only then AdultFriendFinder is worth it more than Tinder.

2. Badoo

Badoo is actually the second-most used dating app that Costa Ricans use. Badoo is a phenomenon, not only for travelers looking to date single women and men in Costa Rica but also for everyone globally. It is fairly easy to use, and the best thing about Badoo is that you can still find a match without paying any fee. However, Badoo is a paid-for site, so when you pay the subscription fees and buy Badoo credits, you can unlock several features.

Despite its paid feature, Badoo is still among the most affordable dating sites in Costa Rica. In addition, it is safe and easy to use, so your chances of finding someone to date are extremely high. Therefore, several people like using this dating app because it gives you more freebies than other apps or dating websites.

3. Bumble

For solo travelers who want to share their experience with somebody, Bumble is a great app. You can download Bumble and start connecting with people in Costa Rica. The app lets you talk with fellow travelers in Costa Rica or match up with locals who can show you around and host a one-of-a-kind tour.

Bumble is best for women traveling alone, especially when Bumble only allows women to start a conversation, which eliminates the trouble of creepy men bombarding you with solicitations and repulsive messages. In addition, Bumble puts the control in your hands; therefore, it adds a further layer of reliability when you go looking for a match during your trip. Lastly, men on Bumble are often hotter than on Tinder—most users will corroborate.

4. OkCupid

For many people, a good selection of photographs and a 500-character bio does not cut it when it comes to finding a match. OkCupid hosts better profiles, a categorized search function—you can simply set your location to Costa Rica—and in-depth questionnaires that supply the algorithm.

All these functionalities help determine a compatibility score based on percentages between matches. Therefore, from the brief overview of its features, OkCupid seems very determined to get you a match wherever you go. As a result, this app is among the best for travelers, especially the paid version.

5. Hinge

Hinge is among the best dating apps in the market today. It contains robust bios and interesting conversation-starters in the profiles, so when you change your location to Costa Rica, you will be surprised to see how many matches show up. Furthermore, since Hinge has a different way of finding matches, it is easier to filter your romantic or platonic expectations.

Adding to this, since Hinge allows you to change your location multiple times, you can keep using it when traveling through the various cities in Costa Rica. In addition, you get to use most of the features on Hinge for free. So while the paid version narrows your matches down better, you’re no worse off for not using it.

So, if you’re planning a trip to Costa Rica, consider dating apps for a better travelling experience. Just remember to respect local dating cultures and to manage your expectations for a fun trip.

