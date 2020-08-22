As of August 1st, Costa Rica has begun to receive international flights through its three international airports. These are the Juan Santamaría International Airport; Daniel Oduber Quirós Airport and Tobías Bolaños Airport.

Without a doubt, the COVID-19 Pandemic has changed the way we lead our lives and has caused a new normal to be experienced, worldwide. However, there are already a large number of countries that have gradually opened their borders and Costa Rica is one of them.

The list of countries so far authorized to enter Costa Rica since last August 13th, goes as follows: European Union, Schengen Zone, The United Kingdom, Canada, Uruguay, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Singapore, the People’s Republic of China, Australia and New Zealand.

The entry requirements established for travelers are the following: PCR test with a negative result in the 48 hours before the trip to Costa Rica. Acquire travel medical insurance – it can be international or purchased in Costa Rica – that covers medical expenses generated by the COVID-19 disease, minimum medical expenses equivalent to the costs of hospitalization for as long as required.

What to do if my insurance is international?

If the insurance you have is international, you must request from your insurer a certification issued in English or Spanish, stating at least three conditions:

1. The validity of the effective policy during the visit to Costa Rica.

2. Guarantee coverage for medical expenses in cases of Pandemic disease (COVID 19) in Costa Rica, for at least US $ 50,000 (fifty thousand dollars of the United States of America).

3. A minimum coverage of US $ 2,000 for extended lodging expenses due to Pandemic disease.

4. Fill out the epidemiological digital form available at the following address: https://salud.go.cr.

Recommendations to follow during your trip:

We remind you that taking action will help protect yourself and others from COVID-19. ¨ please follow these 5 steps for your health safety.

1. Wear a mask to keep your nose and mouth covered when in public settings.

2. Avoid close contact by maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet (about 2 arms outstretched distance) from anyone other than a member of your household.

3. Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).

4. Avoid having contact with sick people.

5. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Finally, it is of the utmost importance that both you and the people who accompany you to comply with all the aforementioned steps so that you can enter Costa Rica and enjoy a paradisiacal vacation.