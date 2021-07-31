More
    Costa Rica Announces Start Of Vaccination Against COVID-19 For People Over 20 Years Of Age

    This is due to the fact that there was a low presence or attendance of people over 30 years of age

    By Beleida Delgado
    Beleida Delgado

    As of this Wednesday, all medical establishments in the country can vaccinate against COVID-19 to those over 20 years of age. The information was confirmed by Román Macaya, executive president of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), without delving into the subject.

    “Today began throughout the country vaccination for everyone over 20 years old,” said Macaya. Several medical centers had already started with the inoculation of this group, as part of a contingency plan. This is due to the fact that there was a low presence or attendance of people over 30 years of age, with or without risk factors.

    800 doses in 3 hours

    This past Tuesday, some 800 doses were applied to people over 20 years of age at the INA facilities in La Uruca in a matter of three hours. The measure was adopted due to the low attendance of people over 30 years of age. In addition to Hospital México, other health areas were forced to apply contingency measures and include people over 20 years of age and even 12 years of age.

    The Directorate integrated service provision network of Central South Health reported that in order to take advantage of the doses planned this Tuesday, the following centers lowered the age group:

    • Zapote-Catedral: in people over 20 years old.

    • Alajuelita: for people over 20 years old, starting at 11 am.

    • Moravia: in people over 25 years of age, from this moment on.

    • Pavas: in those over 25 years of age in their 4 vaccinations.

    • San Juan-San Diego- Concepción in those over 20 years of age.

    • Curridabat: UACA vaccinations for people over 20 years of age.

    • Goicoechaea 2: in people over 20 years of age at Walmart Guadalupe vaccinations.

    • Carmen Montes de Oca: from the age of 12 in the UCR vaccination center.

    • San Francisco-San Antonio: vaccinated over 12 years old.

    SourceKrissia Morris
    ViaBeleida Delgado
