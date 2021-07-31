More
    Search
    HealthTCRN
    Updated:

    Misuse of Antibiotics Produces Bacterial Resistance

    Phenomenon occurs when bacteria learn to defend themselves against antibiotics due to constant taking of the drug

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Motion That Would Revive Trawl Fishing In Costa Rica Would Not Have A Backing In the National Assembly

    The motion that the Social-Christian deputy María Inés Solís presented to revive shrimp trawling in Costa Rica within file...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Misuse of Antibiotics Produces Bacterial Resistance

    Bacterial resistance is a way of calling the phenomenon that occurs when bacteria learn to defend themselves against antibiotics....
    Read more
    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Announces Start Of Vaccination Against COVID-19 For People Over 20 Years Of Age

    As of this Wednesday, all medical establishments in the country can vaccinate against COVID-19 to those over 20 years...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Bacterial resistance is a way of calling the phenomenon that occurs when bacteria learn to defend themselves against antibiotics. Taking antibiotics whenever the throat hurts, ingesting those that are saved after infections or those that other people have preserved, can cause the phenomenon. If this behavior prevails, it would cause widespread resistance and make common and safe procedures such as surgeries, high risk situations.

    In addition, the number of people who die annually worldwide from antibiotic resistance (70,000) could increase to 10 million people by the year 2050, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Costa Rican Social Security will promote campaign on correct use of antibiotics


    As bacterial resistance is a situation that is under global alert, the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) promotes educational actions in patients and doctors to reduce the misuse of antibiotics.

    One of them is the Antimicrobial Optimization Programs (PROA), which are a set of actions focused on improving patient outcomes, reducing antimicrobial resistance, infections and achieving savings in health costs.

    The institution also asks people to take this type of drug only when the doctor prescribes it and when this happens, to comply with the indications including finishing the treatment completely, despite the fact that they feel improvement before finishing.

    “Complying with the indications is important because antibiotics are very careful: they are prescribed with exact days and in the right doses to guarantee the eradication of the bacteria and achieve clinical improvement, therefore, if people deviate from the scheme, taken uncontrollably or left incomplete, they can cause damage and resistance to treatment”, explained Jorge Chaverri, an infectious disease specialist at the Calderón Guardia Hospital.
    The expert stressed that it is a serious mistake to take medication just because it worked for other people with similar symptoms. “The opposite can happen. The patient can maintain discomfort and can make the bacteria get used to the antibiotic; when they really need them, they will no longer be able to use them,” he commented.

    The CCSS reported that it also works in the education of doctors and dentists, to whom they remind the indications and schedules of use of therapies.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rica Announces Start Of Vaccination Against COVID-19 For People Over 20 Years Of Age
    Next articleMotion That Would Revive Trawl Fishing In Costa Rica Would Not Have A Backing In the National Assembly
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Motion That Would Revive Trawl Fishing In Costa Rica Would Not Have A Backing In the National Assembly

    The motion that the Social-Christian deputy María Inés Solís presented to revive shrimp trawling in Costa Rica within file...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Motion That Would Revive Trawl Fishing In Costa Rica Would Not Have A Backing In the National Assembly

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    The motion that the Social-Christian deputy María Inés Solís presented to revive shrimp trawling in Costa Rica within file 21,531 that seeks new rules...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Announces Start Of Vaccination Against COVID-19 For People Over 20 Years Of Age

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    As of this Wednesday, all medical establishments in the country can vaccinate against COVID-19 to those over 20 years of age. The information was...
    Read more

    Guanacaste Airport Creates Its New Brand to Attract Tourism

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    In order to attract more tourism, the Guanacaste Airport brand seeks to position the province, its beauties and the airport facilities. With the aim...
    Read more

    International Media Highlights Anti-Racism Signal In Routine Of Costa Rican Gymnast Luciana Alvarado at the Tokyo Olympics

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    Knee to the floor and fist raised, Costa Rican Luciana Alvarado Reid caught the spotlight on Sunday when she finished in that pose her...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER