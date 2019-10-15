Shiatsu

It consists of pressing with the fingers and hands in certain points and zones of the body, these are used to work against different pains, it stands out in eliminating stress, anxiety, fatigue, constipation, headaches, and other types of physical pain.

This therapy’s effects are preventive and serves to maintain a re-balancing, by working the entire body and eliminating pain by taking it from strong to mild up to a total relieve. Its augmentation mechanism effectively eliminates pain.

A shiatsu session

Advantages and benefits for our health

The pain is almost completely eliminated. Oils and creams are not necessary. The pressure generated by fingers work to eliminate discomfort, fatigue, and constipation, among others.

What sensations does this therapy generate?

The main ones are calm and rest of the body, increases vitality, the person manages to have agility in their work, also eliminates toxins, after a few days the improvement is noticeable in people.

How many sessions should we attend?

There are 3 periods. One of them is the intensive one; when a person starts this period it is recommended 2 visits per week, for 4 or 5 weeks. Stabilization period; it is recommended 2 sessions every 15 days. And last, the maintenance period; for total recovery, once a month is enough. It is important to know that it is not necessary to be ill to opt for Shiatsu sessions.

Yoga

More than an y alternative therapy, it is a lifestyle, which is practiced in all parts of the world. It originated as an ancient oriental tradition.

Tai Chi

It unites meditation and martial arts. Very beneficial, especially for older adults, it is an exercise of little impact and is commonly practiced 1 hour daily, preferably in the early morning. Its harmonic movements and combined with proper breathing makes this art one of the most practiced worldwide.

Thanks to it we can reduce stress, as its main and important objective is the flexibility of the body, completely eliminating anxiety, generating relaxation, calmness and maintaining balance within the mind. The practice of Tai Chi is recommended in places where you can breathe with tranquility and be surrounded by nature.

Oil therapy

It eliminates anguish, increases the capacity of expression for people with mental problems such as schizophrenia, it also increases brain activity when creativity and emotions greatly increase and diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease are controlled.

Paint therapy

For health, the art of painting is fundamental, among its main benefits are better interpersonal communication which humanizes us and it is important for people who suffer from expression difficulties.

Paint therapy reduces stress and generates happiness, self-esteem, helps people who have problems of co-dependence, stimulates brain connections, concentration, and so on. By dedicating hours to this therapy, it makes all kinds of pain to disappear.