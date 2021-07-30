More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    14 Tico Women Were Declared “Benefactors of the Fatherland

    Such a statement was given to women for their fundamental contributions in science, politics, poetry, art and the environment

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    5
    0

    Must Read

    Culture & LifestyleGuillermo Agudelo -

    14 Tico Women Were Declared “Benefactors of the Fatherland

    The fundamental contributions of 14 Costa Rican women in fields such as science, politics, poetry, art and the environment...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Biological Corridors in Costa Rica Have Improved their Connectivity, but Much Remains to be done in the Face of Climate Change

    The recovery of natural vegetation in different parts of Costa Rica, allowed many of the biological corridors to improve...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica’s Enigmatic and Fascinating Caves

    The caves are witnesses to the changes that occurred on the Earth during its formation. Over thousands of years,...
    Read more
    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    The fundamental contributions of 14 Costa Rican women in fields such as science, politics, poetry, art and the environment made them “Benefactors of the Fatherland”. This was decided by the National Legislative Assembly in an extraordinary session, where the declaration was given to:

    • Yolanda Oreamuno

    TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.

    • Anna Gabriela Ross

    • María Teresa Obregón

    • Ana Rosa Chacón

    • Luisa González

    • Mireya Barboza

    • Olga Espinach

    • Pacifica Fernández

    • Virginia Grütter

    • Estela Quesada

    • Adelaida Chaverri

    • Manuela Tattenbach

    • Carmen Naranjo

    • Emilia Prieto

    Out of the total benemerits, 4 were proposed by the National Liberation Fraction (PLN): that of the first 3 deputies Obregón, Quesada and Chacón, and that of Ross, promoter of public health.

    “These honors were awarded thanks to the will of the different political forces, as well as a reform in the Legislative Assembly Regulations that from now on does not establish a limit to the amount of benefactions granted to women, until they are equal to the number granted to men”, explained the President of the Congress, the liberationist Silvia Hernández.

    Closing the gap

    Laura Guido, head of the ruling party, commented: “The recognition of these women and their contributions denotes the capacity that this Legislative Assembly has had to put the issue on the wall, to close the gaps that have prevailed on this issue. There are many more benefactions to institutions and buildings than to women”. This type of recognitions have been made mostly to men.

    The deputy of the National Integration Party (PIN), Patricia Villegas, stressed that this declaration is an honor that is given by the Legislative Power to the memory of the people whose eminent actions would have earned them these distinctions.

    “In 1849, the first benevolence was approved for one of the founders and twice president of the Republic, José María Castro Madriz, and it would not be until 125 years later that a woman recieved this honor, Emilia Solórzano Alfaro”, add Villegas.

    The intention is to reduce the historical gap in conferring this type of recognition, because out of the 75 declarations until last Wednesday, only 4 belong to women.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get Updates On Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With Upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleBiological Corridors in Costa Rica Have Improved their Connectivity, but Much Remains to be done in the Face of Climate Change
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleGuillermo Agudelo -

    14 Tico Women Were Declared “Benefactors of the Fatherland

    The fundamental contributions of 14 Costa Rican women in fields such as science, politics, poetry, art and the environment...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    25 Curiosities of Costa Rica that Will Surprise You

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    Its inhabitants have a very characteristic lifestyle that always places Costa Rica as one of the happiest countries in the world. We tell you 25 curiosities of Costa Rica
    Read more

    Ayahuasca in Costa Rica: 5 Things You Need to Know About This Hallucinogen

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    The revelation of the American actress Megan Fox about her recent trip to Costa Rica to ingest Ayahuasca (Yagé) brought to the fore the...
    Read more

    Youth of Costa Rica Strengthen Their Leadership Capacities for the Protection and Sustainable Use of World Heritage

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    The second phase of workshops of the "Young Leaders of Diquís" project was carried out in the past days. Throughout these, the participants have...
    Read more

    The First Tree of the Costa Rica-China Friendship Forest Was Planted

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    President Carlos Alvarado and Beijing Ambassador Tang Heng planted the first tree of the Friendship Forest between China and Costa Rica
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Interested in Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica? Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Get Updates.

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERand get updates on Costa Rican Retreats & Events.