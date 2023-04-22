Young People Are Also Prone to Sudden Death

Cardiologists attribute sudden death in young people to poor lifestyles and diets, while research confirms that the Covid-19 vaccine is related to heart problems. Sudden death is commonly known to affect people over 65 years old, since risk factors increase with age. However, this heart problem is increasingly present in young people.

This occurs when the heartbeat is so fast that the heart trembles instead of pumping blood to the rest of the body. It also occurs when blood flow to the heart is suddenly blocked.

For example, Julián Figueroa, son of the artist Maribel Guardia, recently died for this reason at the age of 28. Alexis Gamboa, a 23-year-old player from the Alajuelense Sports League, underwent surgery for a heart condition that could have caused sudden death.

These cases have led doctors to seek attention for 3 specific symptoms: recurrent fainting spells, palpitations, or chest pain, especially when exercising or doing more than normal physical activity.

Another aspect that should be considered is whether a close relative suffered a heart attack. “The latest studies indicate that this increases the risk. It has been found that some cases are due to a defect in the protein channels that the heart needs to pass the electrolytes that generate the electrical impulse, and this condition can be repeated among parents, children, and siblings”, explained Andrés Garzona, a cardiologist at the Hospital Metropolitan.

New lifestyles and Covid-19 vaccines = heart attacks

Cardiologists attribute heart attacks in young people to arteries clogged with fat, a consequence of lifestyles characterized by consumption of junk food, obesity and a sedentary lifestyle. And as if that was not enough, diabetes in children is added, a disease caused by high sugar levels. “There are people who exercise and have suffered a heart attack, because they have high triglyceride levels, or it is due to their genetics or other factors, yes, in a sedentary condition the problem would have progressed faster”,Garzona stressed.

On the other hand, several investigations have determined that there has been an increase in heart-related deaths since the population received the Covid-19 vaccine. One of them is the one carried out in 2022 by the Florida Department of Health, whose main finding was that there was an 84% increase in heart-related deaths in men between the ages of 18 and 39 who recently received the vaccine.

Also, the United States Government’s Adverse Reactions to Vaccines Reporting System, incorporated in October 2021 hundreds of reports of adverse events from all age groups after Covid-19 vaccines. They included 17,128 deaths and 122,833, between December 14th, 2020, and October 15th, 2021.

That same year, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis in those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine against Covid-19; it assured that one in 100,000 vaccinated people could be affected.