Costa Rican surfer Brisa Hennessy qualifies for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Brisa Hennessy was one of the stars of Costa Rica at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by touching the podium and finishing in fifth position in the debut of surfing on the Olympic stage. And facing Paris 2024 she will be there again.

The ISA (International Surfing Association) has confirmed the achievement of an Olympic place for four surfers, and among them is the Costa Rican: Teresa Bonvalot (Portugal), JohanneDefay (France), Brisa Hennessy (Costa Rica) and Tatiana Weston-Webb (Brazil).

At Teahupo’o, French Polynesia

All of them participated in Tokyo 2020, and will be able to represent their nations in Teahupo’o, French Polynesia, where the surfing competition will take place in the next Olympic Games.

All earned spots are provisional until final announcement after the close of the 2024 ISA World Surfing Games. All spots are subject to nomination by each respective National Olympic Committee (NOC), provided surfers meet the eligibility criteria. of the ISA.