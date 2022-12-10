Costa Rican Social Security Attended More Than 2500 Heart Attack Emergencies in Five Months

From June to October 2022, the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) treated 2,564 people who suffered heart attacks in its emergency services, 1,688 in men and 875 in women. Most of the cases corresponded to people older than 65 years of age.

During this period, the CCSS also treated 104 people in emergencies for pericarditis (inflammation of the double membrane that surrounds the heart called the pericardium), 63 men and 40 women. For acute myocardial infarction, the institution hospitalized 1,778 people, 1,203 men and 575 women, from January to September, and 93 for pericarditis.

Avoid having a heart attack

Dr. Marcelo Rodríguez, cardiologist at the institution, commented that in order to avoid suffering a heart attack, a healthy lifestyle must be maintained; not smoking, exercising regularly and managing stress.

He recommended maintaining an adequate weight with a heart-healthy diet, having control of chronic diseases and cardiovascular risk factors, with the help of a doctor.

Regarding the symptoms, the specialist commented that “they may vary in some people. Some have more intense or severe symptoms, and others may present them but milder.

Some of the most common are: chest pain that can feel like pressure or squeezing; discomfort that spreads to the shoulder, arm, back, neck, jaw, teeth, or even to the upper abdomen; shortness of breath, cold sweating and feeling of imminent death. “Other less specific symptoms can be fatigue, general malaise, heartburn or indigestion, lightheadedness or sudden dizziness, nausea and vomiting,” Rodríguez concluded.