The 1st World Summit of the International Rafting Federation (IRF), which expects to receive around 250 participants from 25 countries, will be held at the Convention Center of Costa Rica and the Pacuare River, between October 8th and 13th, 2019. Its agenda will be developed around the thematic axis that defines its slogan: “Managing the Risk for a Prosperous Future”.

Rafael Gallo, honorary president of the International Rafting Federation (IRF) and president of the Adventure Sports and Rowing Association (ADAR), presented the World Rafting Summit that was held recently in Australia. The event has the support of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).

This Summit will convene experts involved in the regulation, certification, and operation of rafting to modernize laws and procedures of the IRF worldwide. “It is decided to carry out in Costa Rica, because it is a country that is following a model of cooperation between the government and the private company for the certification of guides and rafting companies, as well as being an iconic place for this activity in the world because of the beauty of its rivers”, explained Gallo.

For Juan Carlos Borbón, of the Marketing Department of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, Costa Rica has positioned itself as one of the leading tourist destinations in sustainability and adventure activities.

“We are proud to take on the challenge of hosting this World Summit as Costa Rica is the ideal setting for the majesty of its rivers, its wide biodiversity, the unique landscapes that complement the experience and its permanent initiatives to improve the tourism product”, he commented. Borbón added that the organization of this summit will mark the way to continue with the continuous improvement made by the country in the practice of rafting and other adventure activities enjoyed by thousands of tourists who visit us annually.

According to the organization, the participants will be able to acquire knowledge and share their experiences of the different practices that are carried out in other parts of the world. On the other hand, the representatives of governmental entities and creators of standards will be able to know the proposals of the IRF in the different topics.

The event will feature the participation of important authorities in the world of rafting, including Joe Willis Jones, President of the International Rafting Federation and member of the Board of Directors, Julie Munger, CEO and Co-founder of Sierra Rescue International and Director Regional del Oeste for Rescue 3 International in the United States; the Minister of Environment and Energy Carlos Manuel Rodríguez and Ena Buenfil, owner of the adventure company Huaxteca Expeditions in La Huasteca, Mexico, among others.

Among the topics that will be addressed are the advances in guide certifications, the latest techniques of rescue in fast waters, the environmental risks that can occur in different rivers of the world, the need to increase knowledge in first aid, and specialize in aid in remote wild areas. The use of alcohol and drugs between guides will also be discussed.

“A very important issue that will be discussed is the language barriers between guides and clients, as for example in New Zealand and Australia is increasing much the tourism of China that seeks rafting and communication must be paramount, especially in cases of emergency”, Gallo concluded.

For more information, you can access the site: www.irfwwraftingsummit.com or Facebook: @WWWRaftingSummit.