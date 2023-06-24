Women’s Engineer Day: What Are Your Challenges?

Throughout history, women have faced various struggles in terms of gender, including equal access to education and professional opportunities. However, today more than ever, women are gaining ground and empowering themselves to study engineering, despite the barriers that still persist.

What are their biggest struggles?

Gender Gap

There is a significant gender gap in the field of engineering, with fewer women represented compared to men. In fact, currently the College of Engineers and Architects (CFIA) has a record of only 8,668 registered engineers, which represents 23.82% of the total number of professionals registered in the college, compared to 27,720 men (76.18% ).

“Although these figures show that there is still a long way to go to achieve greater gender parity, at Fidélitas we have been committed for years to promoting and supporting the participation of more women in engineering, which is why we work hard at our university to eliminate the barriers that still persist in society, commented Melania Solano, dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Universidad Fidélitas.

In fact, in 2018 we implemented the Ing. Sandra Cauffman Scholarship, NASA engineering that has been a benchmark for our students and whose objective is to encourage more women to opt for engineering.

Stereotypes and prejudices

Women often face entrenched stereotypes that suggest that engineering is a more suitable field for men. Gender biases have even underestimated the skills and abilities of women engineers, hindering their career advancement, Solano added.

The foregoing is reflected in the Labor Radiography carried out by CONARE, where in careers such as Industrial Maintenance Engineering there are only 7% of women graduates against 93%.of men, in Mechatronic Engineering, only 13%, in Electronic Engineering only 14.4% and in Electrical Engineering only 19.7%.

Work culture and work environment

In some engineering settings, a male-dominated work culture may prevail, which can create barriers to the inclusion and full participation of women. Lack of support and discrimination in the workplace can negatively affect the retention of female engineers.

Reconciliation of work and personal life: This is a particularly challenging issue for women, due to the workload they usually carry at home, which often interferes with their professional plans.

Lack of representation in leadership roles

This can limit opportunities for advancement and influence in the direction of the profession. At Fidélitas we support and promote female leadership in different areas, careers and departments. We have a woman presiding over the U, a rector, several deans, directors and deputy directors of careers sharing their skills and competencies with their male peers, which enriches the work of the U.

It is important to highlight the contribution that female engineers make to innovation, sustainable development and the resolution of complex problems. His technical, creative and leadership skills have proven to be essential for the progress of our society, the Dean of Engineering noted.

Engineering is a constantly evolving and growing field, and it benefits greatly from diversity and gender inclusion. The unique skills and perspectives that women engineers bring are harmoniously complemented by the contributions of their male colleagues. Together, men and women, strengthen and enrich the profession, promoting development and innovation in all sectors of society.