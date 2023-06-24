One of the Most Virtuous Marimbists in the World Will Perform In Costa Rica with TheCosta Rican Symphony Orchestra

Theodor Milkov, one of the most virtuous and renowned marimbists in the world, will be the guest soloist of the National Symphony Orchestra of Costa Rica, at the V Concert of the 2023 Official Season.

There will be two presentations, on Friday, June 30, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 2, at 10:30 a.m., at the National Theater, under the baton of the Costa Rican director Eddie Mora Bermúdez.

A Russian-Greek percussionist who began music at the age of 7, Milkov is known for his revolutionary ideas and technical skills that take the marimba to a new level of performance.He is also distinguished by his master classes in prestigious musical institutions and conservatories around the planet.

A national premiere

For this concert, he will perform the work Vernal Equinox by the Greek-Canadian composer Christos Hatzis, this work was commissioned for Theodor Milkov and will be a national premiere in Costa Rica.

The musical program of the concert is completed by the works Song in Memory of Benjamin Britten for strings and bell by the Estonian composer ArvoPärt and The Rite of Spring by the Russian Igor Stravinsky.

A truly unique and exceptional experience

“The fifth program of the season of the National Symphony Orchestra of Costa Rica presents us with a set of works that make it truly unique and exceptional. Three pieces of different styles will fill the National Theater with a vibrant variety of sounds, transporting us through recent times”, said Mora.

Tickets can be purchased through the National Theater website and ticket office, with prices ranging from ₡7,200 to ₡24,000. A 40% discount will be provided for seniors and students with ID at the ticket office.