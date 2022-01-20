With The Purpose of Exposing Our Talent Costa Rica Fashion Week Arrives

Promote the training of national design talent, as well as reactivate the national fashion industry, seeks the Costa Rica Fashion Week organization. Who also already start fine-tuning every detail for the most recent edition of this event. That is why through the following material we present all the details of the event that makes Costa Rica fashionable.

Once again and in search of presenting and exalting the talent of different designers who have a proposal for the summer, this gala returns with the purpose of becoming a springboard to show the creativity that thrives in our country.

The activity will take place in the beautiful town of Guanacaste, in a dream place that aims to contrast the beauty of each design with the nuances of the attractions of that town.

Highlighting our creativity and ingenuity

On this occasion, the edition has the participation and talent of six designers who will imprint their nationalist essence on each piece. In a special way, the evening will feature a special guest such as the Mexican designer Germán Ruiz.

“We want to promote fashion exponents from all areas of the country, as well as the different styles and design lines. We want all our work to be visible and positioned both nationally and internationally. Also project Guanacaste to tourists and visitors”, announced Karina Diaz director of Costa Rica Fashion Week.

In these times taking care of health is the fashion option

Like the previous year and in order to safeguard the health of attendees in the midst of the current pandemic that humanity is experiencing, said event will have totally virtual transmissions through the countless options offered by technology. It is important to note that this time work is being done to meet the same quota of digital quality that was achieved during the celebration of the previous year.

“We are heading towards new challenges in this worldwide post-pandemic. It will depend on all the actors who get involved through their contribution and support to spaces such as the one that Costa Rica Fashion Week grants to emerging designers,” Diaz maintained.