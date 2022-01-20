Edward Castro: Costa Rican Medical Talent That Crosses Borders

Time heals everything says a saying and it seems to be true. Well, despite the humble origins that Edward Castro had, many of these experiences inspired his vocation for medicine.

Today, the son of coffee growers from San Gabriel de Aserri, south from the city of San José, managed to become one of the surgeons who make up the jury responsible for qualifying those who aspire to perform donation and transplant surgeries in Europe. One of the most demanding geographical areas in the world to carry out this type of operations.

From Costa Rica to the world, learn a little more about surgeon Edward Castro

Castro currently belongs to the liver transplant center of Hospital México. And also as a fact that fills us with joy, this national has participated three times as a jury for newly trained doctors seeking certification from the transplant committee.

It is important to note that the European Council of Surgery is the most important in the world in relation to the certification of specialists in organ donation and transplant. This type of internship requires the knowledge of the most outstanding medical professionals in order to obtain a high standard in the practice and successful performance.

The first

Likewise, it is important to note that Castro was the first surgeon of Costa Rican origin to obtain the certification and was also among the first in Latin America. Today he has double certification in transplant surgery and hepatobiliary surgery.

His studies have been endorsed by countless medical professionals both inside and outside our borders. Obtaining said certification came after finishing his studies as a specialist in surgery at the University of Costa Rica (UCR). His knowledge has also been leveraged in specializations that were carried out in Heidelberg, Germany. At present, his studies are complemented with knowledge acquired in important universities around the world, in countries such as the United States, Belgium and France.