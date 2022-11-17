With kölbi, Traveling to Qatar and Staying Connected is Possible

With kölbi, we jump together with “LaSele” and support all our clients who will experience the biggest football party to be held in Qatar up close.

From November 15th to December 18th, 2022, kölbi offers all customers traveling to Qatar a special price for data roaming and voice roaming services; promotion that allows them not to worry about looking for a connection to communicate, since kölbi gives them the facility to be in contact with their loved ones with the same telephone number that they use in Costa Rica.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

The conditions for using the best kölbi roaming connection are as follows:

• Applies to new and current customers of the Roaming service, both in the personal and business market.

• Both postpaid and prepaid customers, Dominio k orFusiön k can use it.

• The special price applies to all consumption made by the customer in Qatar, in Voice Roaming and Data Roaming services, during the promotion period.

• The special price applies automatically to all customers who have the kölbi Roaming service active and use it in the country of Qatar, during the promotion period, so the customer will not have to carry out any additional steps to activate it.

It is important that customers take into account that, when traveling to Qatar to enjoy the biggest football party, they will be able to surf the Internet, make and receive voice calls at a promotional price.

In addition, the consumption for the use of the kölbi roaming service generated by postpaid customers during this period will be charged in the billing of the telephone service for the period to be billed, as for prepaid customers the amount will be deducted from the principal balance. In both cases the prices will be in dollars and will be charged according to the exchange rate of the day.

Customers who wish to activate the roaming service and enjoy the promotion in Qatar can do so through any of the current channels: kölbi App, dialing *888# and the call key, in the mi kölbi online store, agencies, kölbi or executive stores.

For more information and to see the details of the prices, you can enter kolbi.cr or call the Customer Service Management Center 1193.