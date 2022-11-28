More
    What Benefits Does Chamomile Tea Have?

    This herb has detoxifying properties and helps reduce menstrual cramps

    Chamomile is one of the best-known and used herbs for its healing and aesthetic properties. Usually this plant is consumed as tea and helps to generate a feeling of relaxation and tranquility.

    Chamomile flowers contain terpenoids and flavonoids and according to the Nutrition y Pharmacy website, this plant “is credited with the ability to protect and repair the gastric membrane, helping to correct digestive system problems.”

    Lemon, lime, celery and other foods that affect skin aging

    This herb has anti-inflammatory, digestive and antispasmodic properties which help control the production of acids in the stomach, according to the Tuasaúde portal. In addition, it contains apigenin, a bioactive compound with relaxing properties, which helps reduce stress and anxiety and improves the quality of sleep.

    Below we will mention some benefits that chamomile has on health, according to Tuasaúde:

    Improves sleep

    Chamomile has a type of flavonoid called apigenin that acts on the central nervous system, promoting a calming and sedative effect, which helps improve sleep quality.

    Has digestive and anti-inflammatory properties

    That help treat abdominal cramps, heartburn, nausea, dizziness, and gas. In addition, it is an antimicrobial that prevents the growth of Helicobacter Pylori, a bacterium that increases the risk of suffering from gastritis and stomach ulcers.

    Helps treat stress and anxiety

    By containing apigenin, chamomile helps treat anxiety disorder and hyperactivity. In addition, this flavonoid helps reduce cortisol levels in the body, a hormone that is related to stress.

    Relieves menstrual cramps

    This plant contains analgesic, antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties that help relieve menstrual cramps. In addition, it has a bioactive compound that promotes relaxation of the central nervous system, relieving premenstrual tension.

    Promotes skin health

    Chamomile is often used in cosmetics and skincare products, as it helps soothe and combat the growth of bacteria. It also helps to improve allergies, dermatitis, sunburn, wounds, and eczema.

    Relieves the flu

    According to the study titled Chamomile: an herbal medicine from the past with a bright future, this herb helps to improve flu-like symptoms such as cough, hoarseness, body aches, irritation and nasal congestion. Also, some people inhale chamomile vapor to relieve airway congestion.

