    The Warning Signs of Gastritis and What to
    Do If It Gets Out of Control

    By TCRN STAFF
    Gastritis episodes usually last a few hours and do not require medical attention. But there are several signs that could tell you to see a specialist or go to the emergency room.
    Gastritis is a disease that afflicts millions of people in the world and basically consists of inflammation of the lining of the stomach. However, many people do not see the warning signs in time.
    Also, the mucous barrier that protects the stomach wall can become weak or injured for a variety of reasons, allowing digestive juices to damage or inflame the stomach lining. This disease may come on suddenly or become a chronic problem, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, could lead to ulcers and represent an increased risk of stomach cancer. However, it may improve with treatment.
    Among the common signs of gastritis is pain or burning pain in the upper abdomen. Here you can also have a feeling of fullness after eating, nausea and vomiting. However, there are people who suffer from it and have no symptoms.
    Gastritis can be caused by different factors. Among the most common is the frequent use of some medications called non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen and naproxen, as well as excessive alcohol consumption and bacterial infection by Helicobacter pylori.
    There are also other less common causes of gastritis such as advanced age. Well, over the years, the lining of the stomach becomes thinner. Therefore, you are more likely to acquire a Helicobacter pylori infection, stress, cancer treatments, self-immune disorders, among others.


    Warning signs

    Gastritis episodes usually last a few hours and do not require medical attention. But there are several signs that could tell you to see a specialist or go to the emergency room. If your symptoms of irritation and indigestion last a week or more, the pain is severe, you are vomiting and cannot keep food down, you feel lightheaded or dizzy, you are vomiting blood, or your stools are bloody or black, seek medical attention.
    Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which El Nacional belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991 that promotes democratic values, an independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our hearings.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWilmer Useche
