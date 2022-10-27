Costa Rica Signs a Cooperation Agreement with the United Nations

The Government of Costa Rica signed this Monday a cooperation agreement with the United Nations Organization (UN), to promote sustainable and inclusive development in the period 2023-2027.

The Costa Rican president, Rodrigo Chaves, signed during an official ceremony the UN Cooperation Framework Agreement for the period 2023-2027 called “Closing gaps for a sustainable and inclusive Costa Rica“.

“The United Nations and Costa Rica are consolidating one of those solid and lasting unions, represented in the Cooperation Framework that we subscribe to promote the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals with all the courage and bravery of which our hearts are capable”, Chavez said.

The cooperation will be focused on four strategic units: an inclusive Costa Rica, people-centered governance, shared prosperity and strength in the face of adversity.

In benefit of Sustainable Development Goals

According to the authorities, this agreement will allow channeling and specifying joint actions on these issues to achieve long-term results and with permanence in benefits of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The official signing ceremony was held at the Buenaventura Corrales School, in San José, and was attended by President Chaves, the Minister of the Presidency, Natalia Díaz Quintana, and the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Costa Rica, Allegra Baiocchi.

Collaboration routes

“It is extremely important that this Cooperation Framework has been built based on national needs, as a result of the participatory process with institutions and civil society, defining collaboration routes to address and accelerate solutions to the most structural and immediate causes of the challenges of sustainable development in Costa Rica”, said the Deputy Minister of Planning, Marlon Navarro.

The Government of Costa Rica reiterated its commitment to continue working jointly and aligned with strategic partners such as the United Nations System and to enhance the advantages and promote international cooperation projects and actions.