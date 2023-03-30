More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Virilla River -the Dirtiest River in Costa Rica- Debuts a Mechanism that Will Try to Eliminate Its Garbage

    The mechanism captures floating solid debris; the main concern arises from the large volume of plastic waste

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    In essence, it is a barrier that will retain the garbage that circulates through the river and throw it towards the banks, where it will be easier to collect, so that neither the riverbed nor the sea is contaminated. This is how the first solid waste collection fence installed in Costa Rica will work. That way, they will have the enormous challenge of protecting the Virilla River.

    The intention is to convert part of the collected materials into construction inputs. The mechanism captures floating solid debris. The main concern arises from the large volume of plastic waste.

    The project is expected to retain up to 80% of the waste currently emitted by the Central Valley into this body of water, which by its nature is highly polluted. This occurs because the Virilla is fed by the María Aguilar and Torres rivers, which, in turn, receive water from other urban rivers in the western sector of the Central Valley, thus making it one of the most polluted rivers in the country. Finally, it flows into the Pacific Ocean.

    The fence cost US$68,000 and will be located in Belén. It has an extension of 60 meters and its useful life is estimated at about 25 years. It was promoted by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the Organization for Tropical Studies (OET) and private companies.

    Taking much more care of Costa Rican rivers

    The goal is to subsequently install similar fences on other rivers, but without this implying a reduction in efforts against pollution. “We are happy to support the country with the installation of this fence; but we must not let our guard down”, said UNDP Deputy Representative in Costa Rica, KifahSasa. “We must maintain the country’s efforts for a significant decrease in the use and consumption of plastic materials; promoting proper solid waste management and circular economy logics”, he added.

    Do You want to see more? Visit and subscribe at  Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    SourceTomas Gomez
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Will There Be a Ferry from Costa Rica to El Salvador?
    Next article
    Gisele Bündchen Affirms that She Would Love to Settle in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyWilmer Useche -

    One of the 4 Letters of RNA -the Essential Molecule for Life- Was Found in an Asteroid

    This asteroid is a blackish sphere about 900 meters in diameter that orbits between Mars and Earth at a minimum
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »