    Costa Rica Joins Coalition that Seeks to Limit Plastic Consumption

    The High Ambition Coalition is an initiative promoted by the governments of Rwanda and Norway

    The High Ambition Coalition is an initiative promoted by the governments of Rwanda and Norway, which seeks to limit the consumption and production of plastic. During the official launch of the Coalition in Norway, this Tuesday, August 23rd, Costa Rica joined it.

    The main objectives with this action, according to the Foreign Ministry, is to enable a circular economy for plastics, which protects the environment and human health, as well as achieving management and recycling of plastic waste.

    The objectives of this initiative are strategic and global, and have the support of the governments of countries such as: Canada, Germany, Chile, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, Georgia, Iceland, Peru, Portugal, United Kingdom, Republic of Korea, Senegal and Sweden. Next November, the first meeting of the intergovernmental committee for the negotiation of the plastic pollution treaty will be held in Punta del Este, Uruguay.

    Volume of plastics in rivers and lakes will increase to 348 million tons in 2060

    Data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)Ministry

    For example, by 2060, it is estimated that the plastic accumulated in rivers and lakes will increase from 109 million tons to 348 million tons. Likewise, a growth of plastics filtering into the ocean is projected, reaching 145 million tons. The High Ambition Coalition was formed after the historic resolution 5/14 of the United Nations Environment Assembly, approved in March 2022.

