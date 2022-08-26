More
    Tico Powerlifter “Manolo” Campos Inducted into the North American Powerlifting Federation Hall Of Fame

    By TCRN STAFF
    Costa Rican powerlifter Carlos Manuel “Manolo” Campos Murillo is the newest inductee into the North American Powerlifting Federation (NAPF) Hall of Fame. This was announced by the NAPF Executive Committee through a special ceremony, in which a commemorative plaque was presented to him.

    The ceremony took place during the XIX North American Powerlifting Championships, which took place in Panama City. In said regional tournament, the Tico won gold in the +120 kilogram category.

    With great satisfaction, the experienced 42-year-old athlete indicated:

    “Once again I thank God for allowing me to live this moment after so much sacrifice, effort, together with my family, friends, ICODER, silent sponsors, a special thanks to the media that have always been with me through thick and thin. For all the help given and trust in me in all these years, I can only say: God bless you!”

    In addition to the gold medal, “Manolo” stood out as the best lifter of the NAPF Championship according to the IPF NAPF formula, after attempting to break the world record. The Tico scored 427.5 kilograms in Panama.

    Let us remember that Campos was eighth on the planet at the last World Games in Birmingham 2022 and is the current world runner-up in his category, a trophy obtained at the end of last year in Norway.

    Now the native of Santa Ana focuses his eyes on the next Senior World Powerlifting Championship 2022, which will be held in Denmark in November. Prior to this personal challenge, he will also participate as the coach of Esteban Navarro, an athlete in the junior -83 kilos category, at the World Youth Championship in Turkey.

    SourceLuis Diego Sánchez
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleSporting And Cultural Events Return to Public Roads in Costa Rica
