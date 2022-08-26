Sporting And Cultural Events Return to Public Roads in Costa Rica

In order to promote healthy lifestyles, the Minister of Sport Mary Munive Angermüller signed a decree that regulates the return of sporting and cultural events during the weekends.

The return of these activities will be done through the use or closure of national and cantonal land public roads, which temporarily modifies or limits the normal use of the streets in pursuit of healthy recreation.

Along the same lines, Minister Munive explained that due to the lack of adequate infrastructure that allows access to sports, the government took as an alternative measure the use of existing public spaces, to develop events that allow the inhabitants of the different cantons of the country perform sports or physical and recreational activities.

Reducing the problems associated with a sedentary lifestyle

With this initiative, the State seeks to promote sports as part of the public strategies that promote physical activity and that contribute to reducing the problems associated mostly with a sedentary lifestyle.

“We are sure that this initiative will unite families, friends, athletes and people who want to do physical activity and sports safely and for free in open spaces,” said Munive.

In this sense, the reactivation will be carried out, through the promulgation of the regulations to the Law to Regulate Sports Events on Public and Land Roads, No. 9920 and under the regulation of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) through the institutions that regulate the circulation on public land roads, of the vehicles and of the people who intervene in the transit system. The events may be held once the publication is published in the Official Gazette.