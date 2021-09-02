Sherman Güity Gives Costa Rica the First Silver Medal In A Paralympic Games

The Costa Rican parathlete Sherman Güity made history this past Monday by winning the silver medal in the 100 meters of the T64 category in Tokyo 2020.

It is the first medal that a Tico has won in Paralympic games.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

The Limonense started in lane six of the final. He finished his heat with a time of 10.78, thus improving his personal best (10.88).

In this category, the Costa Rican faced Johannes Floors and Felix Streng from Germany;

Jarryd Wallace, Jonathan Gore and Hunter Woodhall from the United States; Jonathan Peacock from the UK; and Mpumelelo Mhlongo from South Africa.

Güity got a kind of reward with this medal, as he was out of competition for 24 months,

after testing positive for doping after committing an unintentional infraction.