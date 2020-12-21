More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    United Nations Highlights Costa Rica’s Rise in the Human Development Index

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    UN accepts Costa Rica’s request to designate an International Day of Afro-descendants

    The General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) adopted by acclamation this Wednesday 16th, a resolution presented by Costa...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    United Nations Highlights Costa Rica’s Rise in the Human Development Index

    The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) highlighted on Tuesday the rise of 37 places that Costa Rica has made...
    Read more
    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Protected: “Soy Niña” Organization asks for Help to Prevent Gender Violence in Costa Rica

    The work of the “Soy Niña” organization focuses on the prevention of gender violence and the prevention of pregnancies...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) highlighted on Tuesday the rise of 37 places that Costa Rica has made in this year’s Human Development Index, thanks to the incorporation of environmental parameters in the measurement.

    The UNDP resident representative in Costa Rica, José Vicente Troya, commented in a statement that “the devastation caused by COVID-19 is the most recent sign that humanity has reached the edge of a cliff” and it is necessary to implement changes, in which he highlighted Costa Rica as an example to the world.

    “We need a total transformation in order to move towards the next frontier of human progress. This change begins by rejecting the idea that we must choose between people or the environment. Costa Rica is showing the world that it is possible to take care of both because human development at the expense of the planet is not sustainable,” said Troya.

    In the Human Development Index adjusted for planetary pressures (HDI-P), launched this week, more than 50 countries drop out of the very high human development group, reflecting their dependence on fossil fuels and their material footprint, while, countries such as Costa Rica, Moldova and Panama rise at least 30 positions, explained the UNDP.

    International recognition


    Costa Rica, internationally recognized for its environmental policies, was the one that rose the most positions (37) in the index, going from place 62 to 25, although the report warns that the country faces great challenges in areas such as poverty, education, and employment.

    The Minister of Environment and Energy of Costa Rica, Andrea Meza, said that it is a “pride” for the country “to once again be an example to the world for its solutions based on nature”, but acknowledged that “we must not lower our guard”.
    “We have to transform our societies and economies towards a just, decarbonized, and resilient model. After this difficult 2020, sustainable recovery work in the next decade should focus on improving the health of people and ecosystems,” said Meza.

    The UN released the new Human Development Index that takes into account the impact on the planet that each country has and that, therefore, significantly lowers the ranking of some of the richest states in the world in this annual classification.

    The study, prepared by the UNDP, adds on this occasion aspects such as greenhouse gas emissions and the use of natural resources to the usual ones, such as life expectancy, years of education, and per capita income. According to the UNDP, the aim is to make it clear to governments that if decisive measures are not taken to alleviate pressure on the environment, humanity’s progress will be slowed.

    resonance, coworking Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. We are co-creating an inspired and integrative community, committed to working, living and learning together. We resonate with that deep longing to belong to the hive and the desire to live the highest version of ourselves in service.
    Source TCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleProtected: “Soy Niña” Organization asks for Help to Prevent Gender Violence in Costa Rica
    Next articleUN accepts Costa Rica’s request to designate an International Day of Afro-descendants
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    UN accepts Costa Rica’s request to designate an International Day of Afro-descendants

    The General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) adopted by acclamation this Wednesday 16th, a resolution presented by Costa...
    Read more
    News

    United Nations Highlights Costa Rica’s Rise in the Human Development Index

    TCRN STAFF -
    The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) highlighted on Tuesday the rise of 37 places that Costa Rica has made in this year's Human Development...
    Read more
    News

    Protected: “Soy Niña” Organization asks for Help to Prevent Gender Violence in Costa Rica

    Beleida Delgado -
    The work of the “Soy Niña” organization focuses on the prevention of gender violence and the prevention of pregnancies at an early age in...
    Read more
    Environment

    Costa Rica Commits to Further Reduce its CO2 Emissions under the Paris Agreement

    TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica is committed to generating maximum emissions of 9.11 million tons of carbon dioxide by 2030, which according to the Ministry of Environment...
    Read more
    Awareness

    Application of the Vehicle Restriction Remains Unchanged for all December, say Tico Authorities

    TCRN STAFF -
    In order to eliminate any doubts regarding the application of the vehicle circulation restriction during the special end-of-year dates, the Ministry of Public Works...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Protected: “Soy Niña” Organization asks for Help to Prevent Gender Violence in Costa Rica

    News Beleida Delgado -
    The work of the “Soy Niña” organization focuses on the prevention of gender violence and the prevention of pregnancies at an early age in...
    Read more

    EcoProject Seeks to Improve the Effectiveness of Biological Corridors in Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica has 51 biological corridors that represent 38% of the national territory. A large part of the country's biodiversity is found outside of...
    Read more

    How will the Star of Bethlehem be seen this Christmas in Costa Rican Skies?

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The 2020 Christmas season is not only peculiar because it will be marked by the novel Coronavirus with its lockdowns, and meeting restrictions. It...
    Read more

    Costa Rica will Approve the Pfizer Vaccine in the next few hours

    News TCRN STAFF -
    These six million doses, which are purchased through the National Emergency Commission, will protect three million people against SARS-CoV-2, as there are two doses...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »