More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Commits to Further Reduce its CO2 Emissions under the Paris Agreement

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Commits to Further Reduce its CO2 Emissions under the Paris Agreement

    Costa Rica is committed to generating maximum emissions of 9.11 million tons of carbon dioxide by 2030, which according...
    Read more
    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Application of the Vehicle Restriction Remains Unchanged for all December, say Tico Authorities

    In order to eliminate any doubts regarding the application of the vehicle circulation restriction during the special end-of-year dates,...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Latin America could be the World Leader in Sustainable Policies, says United Nations

    The annual report, which analyzes and classifies the human progress of each of latin america country, raised Costa Rica...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica is committed to generating maximum emissions of 9.11 million tons of carbon dioxide by 2030, which according to the Ministry of Environment and Energy of Costa Rica (MINAE), is in line with the global goal of not increasing the temperature by more than 1.5 degrees.

    MINAE presented this past weekend a new, more ambitious goal in reducing gas emissions for the next decade, as part of its commitments to the Paris Agreement. This goal is part of the 2020 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), an official document that brings together public policies on climate matters and is part of the commitments of the signatory countries of the Paris Agreement.

    “We are proud that Costa Rica presents a more ambitious updated NDC, which includes transition elements and in which mitigation and adaptation are integrated into a single climate action concept. It is urgent that all countries take clear and decisive measures to act in the face of the climate crisis,” said the Minister of Environment and Energy, Andrea Meza, in a statement.

    Transforming the country
    The official said that “actions during the next decade will be key to transform our country, turn threats into opportunities and to contribute to a sustainable recovery after the economic and health crisis of 2020”. In the new NDC, Costa Rica also commits to strengthening the country’s social, economic and environmental resilience to the effects of climate change.

    This new contribution was created in a collaborative manner by specialists from the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) and by representatives of other public entities, the private sector, academia and the public.

    MINAE assured that the NDC 2020 is built on the basis of other key commitments that the country has assumed in recent years, including the National Decarbonization Plan, the National Adaptation Policy, the National Development Plan and Public Investment, which are being developed.

    A just transition
    “The NDC is based on a vision of a just transition towards social and climate justice. This vision states that the country recognizes that the transformation of its economy and society are urgent and cannot be postponed and reaffirms that no one can be left behind by addressing this sense of urgency”, informed MINAE.

    Costa Rica, a country of 5 million inhabitants, is internationally recognized for its environmental policies and the use of clean energy sources that allow it to generate about 98% of its electricity with them.

    This country is home to around 6% of the world’s biodiversity, has a forest cover of 52% and maintains close to a third of its territory under protection. Some of the great debts of the country in environmental matters are the emission of gases caused by the fuels of the vehicle fleet, the treatment of water and pollution of its rivers.

    Banner nuevo
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleApplication of the Vehicle Restriction Remains Unchanged for all December, say Tico Authorities
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Commits to Further Reduce its CO2 Emissions under the Paris Agreement

    Costa Rica is committed to generating maximum emissions of 9.11 million tons of carbon dioxide by 2030, which according...
    Read more
    Awareness

    Application of the Vehicle Restriction Remains Unchanged for all December, say Tico Authorities

    TCRN STAFF -
    In order to eliminate any doubts regarding the application of the vehicle circulation restriction during the special end-of-year dates, the Ministry of Public Works...
    Read more
    Economy

    Latin America could be the World Leader in Sustainable Policies, says United Nations

    TCRN STAFF -
    The annual report, which analyzes and classifies the human progress of each of latin america country, raised Costa Rica and Panama in its ranking,...
    Read more
    Awareness

    Costa Rica Adds Sixth Consecutive Year with more than 98% of Renewable Electricity Generation

    TCRN STAFF -
    The National Electric System (SEN) will add at the end of 2020 the sixth consecutive year with more than 98% of renewable electrical generation,...
    Read more
    Things to Do

    5 Curiosities of Costa Rican Coffee: “The Golden Grain”

    TCRN STAFF -
    According to the Coffee Institute of Costa Rica (Icafé), there are currently more than 93,000 hectares of coffee and more than 38,000 producers dedicated...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Fake Turtle Eggs as Decoys to Track Poaching in Costa Rica

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The phone rang as a tracker activated and a small circular blink appeared on the map. Helen Pheasey closely watched the point as it...
    Read more

    Despite Reports from Locals, no Evidence is found of an African Lion in Sarapiquí

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Following reports of an African lion sighting in Puerto Viejo de Sarapiquí, the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac) carried out an inspection and...
    Read more

    Costa Rica will Recieve $60 million for the Protection of Forests

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica will receive $ 60 million from the World Bank over the next five years, in recognition of the reduction of greenhouse gas...
    Read more

    The Largest Energy Generation and Storage Project in Costa Rica is Inaugurated

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The companies Proquinal - a member of the Spradling Group - and Swissol, accompanied by government authorities, inaugurated the largest and most innovative project...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »