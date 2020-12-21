More
    Search
    Awareness
    Updated:

    Application of the Vehicle Restriction Remains Unchanged for all December, say Tico Authorities

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Commits to Further Reduce its CO2 Emissions under the Paris Agreement

    Costa Rica is committed to generating maximum emissions of 9.11 million tons of carbon dioxide by 2030, which according...
    Read more
    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Application of the Vehicle Restriction Remains Unchanged for all December, say Tico Authorities

    In order to eliminate any doubts regarding the application of the vehicle circulation restriction during the special end-of-year dates,...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Latin America could be the World Leader in Sustainable Policies, says United Nations

    The annual report, which analyzes and classifies the human progress of each of latin america country, raised Costa Rica...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    In order to eliminate any doubts regarding the application of the vehicle circulation restriction during the special end-of-year dates, the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT), reported that this remains unchanged for all the month of December.

    This means that for the dates of Thursday 24th and 31st, as well as Friday, December 25th, drivers will only be able to circulate between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m., as confirmed by the MOPT on its social networks.

    Additionally, vehicles with license plates ending in 7 and 8 will remain impaired on Christmas Eve as well as New Year’s Eve. For its part, the prohibition will apply, during the day of the 25th, for plates that end in 9 and 0. During the weekend of December 26th and 27th, all plates can circulate between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., on both days. However, in the same publication, the entity clarified that it has not yet been determined whether this measure will be maintained as of January 1st, 2021. “For the first of January and the month of January, the measures have not yet been announced,” it was stated.

    ¢ 107,000

    The MOPT added that drivers who ignore the vehicle restriction, regardless of the date, are exposed to the established fine of ¢ 107,000 colones. However, recalled that the exceptions already established such as going to work, medical appointment, airport or hotel, continue to apply provided that the person presents the corresponding letter, receipt or reservation.

    The entity made the publication after, in recent days, false information circulated on social networks that ranged from a possible suspension of it, to an extension of the measure. In that sense, the ministry specifically referred to an alleged prohibition, which it discarded by ensuring that the information does not correspond to our country. “It is not true that it will not be possible to transit between zones or provinces from December 21st to January 6th. This information corresponds to Italy”, detailed the publication.

    It is maintained

    Precisely, this past week, the Contentious Administrative Court defined that the sanitary vehicle restriction remains in force, after a contentious judge ordered its suspension, on a precautionary basis, in November.

    Judge Sady Jiménez Quesada assured that she found no non-compliance by the Government and determined that the precautionary measure was limited to the measures in force during August. In her opinion, the decrees referred to in the November resolution were no longer in force, since they were annulled by subsequent actions.

    Marco Marin

    https://observador.cr/no-se-olvide-restriccion-vehicular-aplica-en-navidad-y-nochevieja/

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE Helping transition your life to live anywhere
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleLatin America could be the World Leader in Sustainable Policies, says United Nations
    Next articleCosta Rica Commits to Further Reduce its CO2 Emissions under the Paris Agreement
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Commits to Further Reduce its CO2 Emissions under the Paris Agreement

    Costa Rica is committed to generating maximum emissions of 9.11 million tons of carbon dioxide by 2030, which according...
    Read more
    Awareness

    Application of the Vehicle Restriction Remains Unchanged for all December, say Tico Authorities

    TCRN STAFF -
    In order to eliminate any doubts regarding the application of the vehicle circulation restriction during the special end-of-year dates, the Ministry of Public Works...
    Read more
    Economy

    Latin America could be the World Leader in Sustainable Policies, says United Nations

    TCRN STAFF -
    The annual report, which analyzes and classifies the human progress of each of latin america country, raised Costa Rica and Panama in its ranking,...
    Read more
    Awareness

    Costa Rica Adds Sixth Consecutive Year with more than 98% of Renewable Electricity Generation

    TCRN STAFF -
    The National Electric System (SEN) will add at the end of 2020 the sixth consecutive year with more than 98% of renewable electrical generation,...
    Read more
    Things to Do

    5 Curiosities of Costa Rican Coffee: “The Golden Grain”

    TCRN STAFF -
    According to the Coffee Institute of Costa Rica (Icafé), there are currently more than 93,000 hectares of coffee and more than 38,000 producers dedicated...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica Adds Sixth Consecutive Year with more than 98% of Renewable Electricity Generation

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    The National Electric System (SEN) will add at the end of 2020 the sixth consecutive year with more than 98% of renewable electrical generation,...
    Read more

    True Health and How Little We Know about the Ecosystems in and Around Us

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    Putting aside for a moment the terabytes of sophisticated messages coming from politics and the media and industry for a moment, how well does...
    Read more

    Maya Indigenous Community Leader, Obtains Goldman Environmental Foundation Award

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    Leydy Pech, an indigenous Mayan who led the coalition that confronted the multinational Monsanto in court to stop the planting of transgenic soybeans, is...
    Read more

    These are the Great Challenges of Agriculture for the Near Future

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    The extraordinary technological development of agriculture has made it possible to significantly increase production yields in recent years, in harmony with the environment. Thanks...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »