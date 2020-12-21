In order to eliminate any doubts regarding the application of the vehicle circulation restriction during the special end-of-year dates, the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT), reported that this remains unchanged for all the month of December.

This means that for the dates of Thursday 24th and 31st, as well as Friday, December 25th, drivers will only be able to circulate between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m., as confirmed by the MOPT on its social networks.

Additionally, vehicles with license plates ending in 7 and 8 will remain impaired on Christmas Eve as well as New Year’s Eve. For its part, the prohibition will apply, during the day of the 25th, for plates that end in 9 and 0. During the weekend of December 26th and 27th, all plates can circulate between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., on both days. However, in the same publication, the entity clarified that it has not yet been determined whether this measure will be maintained as of January 1st, 2021. “For the first of January and the month of January, the measures have not yet been announced,” it was stated.

The MOPT added that drivers who ignore the vehicle restriction, regardless of the date, are exposed to the established fine of ¢ 107,000 colones. However, recalled that the exceptions already established such as going to work, medical appointment, airport or hotel, continue to apply provided that the person presents the corresponding letter, receipt or reservation.

The entity made the publication after, in recent days, false information circulated on social networks that ranged from a possible suspension of it, to an extension of the measure. In that sense, the ministry specifically referred to an alleged prohibition, which it discarded by ensuring that the information does not correspond to our country. “It is not true that it will not be possible to transit between zones or provinces from December 21st to January 6th. This information corresponds to Italy”, detailed the publication.

Precisely, this past week, the Contentious Administrative Court defined that the sanitary vehicle restriction remains in force, after a contentious judge ordered its suspension, on a precautionary basis, in November.

Judge Sady Jiménez Quesada assured that she found no non-compliance by the Government and determined that the precautionary measure was limited to the measures in force during August. In her opinion, the decrees referred to in the November resolution were no longer in force, since they were annulled by subsequent actions.

