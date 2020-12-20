More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    EcoProject Seeks to Improve the Effectiveness of Biological Corridors in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    EcoProject Seeks to Improve the Effectiveness of Biological Corridors in Costa Rica

    Costa Rica has 51 biological corridors that represent 38% of the national territory. A large part of the country's...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Breaks Record of Foreign Investment Projects Amid Pandemic

    The crisis caused by COVID-19 was positive for Costa Rica in terms of attracting foreign investment projects, reveals the...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Bandera del Turismo, the country’s largest flag of Costa Rica, flies as a symbol of hope

    Its enormous measures show the desire for the recovery of the national tourism sector. Faced with the extraordinary challenges...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica has 51 biological corridors that represent 38% of the national territory. A large part of the country’s biodiversity is found outside of protected areas, so biological corridors play an important role in guaranteeing the mobility of flora and fauna between different habitats.

    The country has committed to improving the effectiveness of these areas, in search of the protection of nature and the fight against climate change. It currently has 51 biological corridors, which represents 38% of the national territory.

    In order to continue with this work, the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) and the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) develop the Biological Corridors project, in cooperation with the Federal Ministry of the Environment, Nature Protection and Safety Nuclear of the Federal Republic of Germany.

    “Despite their importance for conservation, protected areas are small in size and relatively isolated, which represents a threat to them. Biological corridors link the protected areas together and serve as bridges for many species of fauna and flora. With this project we were able to meet the goals of the National Biodiversity Strategy”, highlighted Jairo Sancho, coordinator of the program.

    Initiative has improved the effectiveness of biological corridors


    According to the institutions that carry out the project, since the implementation of Biological Corridors, the effectiveness of these areas has increased from 38% to 58%. As part of the initiative, SINAC has a participatory monitoring system to measure the progress of the implementation of the management plans of the zones, as well as the identification of connectivity routes defined at the national level.

    Michael Schloenvoigt, director of the initiative, explained: “With climate change, biological corridors become a vital strategy for conserving the environment and the services they provide to human beings. Nature does not need us, it is we humans who need her. Only with the implementation of the project, it was possible to connect sustainable productive territories with Protected Wild Areas in an area greater than 650 thousand hectares, clean air, water, carbon storage and food are some of the benefits that the environment brings to humans”.

    https://thecostaricanews.com/travel/
    Source TCRN Staff
    Viahttps://thecostaricanews.com/
    Previous articleCosta Rica Breaks Record of Foreign Investment Projects Amid Pandemic
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    EcoProject Seeks to Improve the Effectiveness of Biological Corridors in Costa Rica

    Costa Rica has 51 biological corridors that represent 38% of the national territory. A large part of the country's...
    Read more
    Economy

    Costa Rica Breaks Record of Foreign Investment Projects Amid Pandemic

    TCRN STAFF -
    The crisis caused by COVID-19 was positive for Costa Rica in terms of attracting foreign investment projects, reveals the latest annual report of the...
    Read more
    Travel

    Bandera del Turismo, the country’s largest flag of Costa Rica, flies as a symbol of hope

    TCRN STAFF -
    Its enormous measures show the desire for the recovery of the national tourism sector. Faced with the extraordinary challenges that the pandemic has posed,...
    Read more
    Spiritual

    Parable # 46: It’s Not Just About You

    GUEST WRITER -
    (This week is the 49thinstallment of the book, “The Band Director’s Lessons About Life”, which TCRN is publishing as a series during 2020. This...
    Read more
    Health

    Costa Rica Reaches Nine Months of Pandemic: Christmas Holiday Celebrations put Health Authorities on High Alert

    TCRN STAFF -
    The country has been through more than nine months of coping with the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Pandemic leaves more than 146,421 accumulated cases, 608...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    How will the Star of Bethlehem be seen this Christmas in Costa Rican Skies?

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The 2020 Christmas season is not only peculiar because it will be marked by the novel Coronavirus with its lockdowns, and meeting restrictions. It...
    Read more

    Costa Rica will Approve the Pfizer Vaccine in the next few hours

    News TCRN STAFF -
    These six million doses, which are purchased through the National Emergency Commission, will protect three million people against SARS-CoV-2, as there are two doses...
    Read more

    Maya Indigenous Community Leader, Obtains Goldman Environmental Foundation Award

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    Leydy Pech, an indigenous Mayan who led the coalition that confronted the multinational Monsanto in court to stop the planting of transgenic soybeans, is...
    Read more

    Costa Rica consolidates itself as a Regional Leader in Electromobility Infrastructure

    News TCRN STAFF -
    As part of the Government's commitment to electrification and decarbonization of transport, this week, the first of the new 28 fast chargers that are installed by Grupo ICE was inaugurated in Siquirres
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »