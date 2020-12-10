The country completed this Sunday, December 6, nine months of coping with the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic leaves 146,421 accumulated cases, 608 hospitalizations (225 in ICU) and 1825 deaths.

The month of December is one of the most difficult, due to the amount of activities for Christmas and New Years. The main call of the health authorities is not to lower your guard.

Ronald Evans, epidemiologist at the Universidad Hispanoamericana, explained that the country is going through a very difficult time, taking into account the contagion rate and the number of patients in intensive care.

For Evans, December is a complicated month due to family activities and the limited scope for taking new health measures.

On the other hand, the pediatric infectious disease specialist, María Luisa Ávila, said that December is a month of high risk of infections, which will be reflected in January, due to the depletion of the population.

The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) warned that some hospitals such as Limón, Heredia and Liberia have an occupancy of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients that reaches 80%.