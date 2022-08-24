Veteran Tica Female Park Ranger Tells How She is Very Proud of Her Accomplishments

Collaborating for a few days as a cook in a guard post in the Corcovado National Park became the life story of Deyanori Jiménez, who found in this experience the opportunity to dedicate herself to the park ranger profession throughout her life.

Protecting the flora and fauna of the Corcovado area, in addition to facing dangers related to mining, illegal hunting and drug trafficking, is part of an activity for which Jiménez feels extremely proud.

In an interview, the park ranger explained why she decided to venture into a profession that in its beginnings was dominated by the presence of men and how, despite the fear during the first days, she adopted this job to support her family.

What was the reason you decided to become a park ranger?

They sent me to ask if I could help them as a cook, and I spent seven years doing cook work, I would go with the idea of ​​working for a few days and come back, those days were long and now 30 years have gone by.

It caught my attention, the first surprise, that I felt a little strange, I had to work in the midst of so many men, one feels strange, the first days were like that, and after seven years I went to the plaza, I was already patrolling with them, sharing the mountain and then every day I liked what I did more.

What is the hardest thing about this job?

We face a lot of drug traffickers, illegal hunting, and communication with the national authorities (coast guards, borders, and security forces) is not very good, and since the only way out of here is by water, the sea sometimes gets rough, the equipment we have is not very good. In the position that I am in, there are only three colleagues, one leaves free, the other stays, and sometimes if someone goes on vacation, only one remains in the position.

How difficult can it be for a woman to become a park ranger?

It is still difficult for women to work in this at the beginning, because many people believe that one cannot exercise or do many things in this job. I have colleagues who sometimes ask me not to get involved in certain things, colleagues who are afraid or who end up crying, fear must be left behind when one leaves the house.

How does family life entail with a work schedule so different from other professions?

I am the mother of four children, when I came home there were arguments because many men do not accept one’s job, because one works away 16 days and is only eight at home, when one comes home they tell me not to continue, but I love my job and it’s too important.

For a woman it is a bit difficult, special dates like Mother’s Day one spends working, it is a sacrifice; The children reproach her for spending time working far away, but when one is the head of the household, one has to sacrifice to give them a better future.

What is the greatest satisfaction of this job?

Actually, it is a very nice experience, I feel very proud to work in the Park, since it is a work of pride, conserving nature, when one goes on tour, one sees that forest and the things that surround it, one feels more pride and motivation to protect the nature that surrounds us, I would choose the same job again if I were born again, with all my heart, despite all the adversities I feel very proud of what I do.