More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Corcovado National Park Volunteer Meets Beautiful Puma and Goes Viral

    It was a young adult puma con color

    By Beleida Delgado
    6
    0

    Must Read

    Beleida Delgado

    The Corcovado National Park volunteer, María José FallasQuirós, had a very unexpected encounter: a puma approached her, sniffed, observed her in a unique opportunity. The video, that went viral, was recorded by the volunteer the previous Monday in the same park located in Osa. It is a young adult puma con color.

    «The craziest and darkest experience of my life. Without a doubt unforgettable”, Fallas wrote on her Facebook profile.According to National Geographic, cougars are not easy felines to find and sightings are not exactly very common.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    The cougar is the second largest feline in America after the jaguar. It is a very strong feline, it has legs equipped to climb, jump and short races, says NatGeo.In this case, the cougar looked very curious and alert around her.

    “Here it comes,” says the volunteer who documented the images. “Stay quiet,” they told her.’He’s on par with the girl, don’t you see? Be careful… be careful”, says another of those present at the time of the meeting.

    What they say on Social Media

    They tell me that this video was recorded today at the P.N. Corcovado and who recorded is a volunteer of the park. Pumas are super curious animals and unlike jaguars they do have records of attacks on human beings. # PumaConcolor # Corcovado # CostaRica pic.twitter.com/uOKRJtynFN

    – Katherine Mena 🎏 (@tortutica) December 7, 2021

    The feline is also classified as an expert in jumps, as these can reach a height of 4 meters and cover a distance of up to 10 meters long. When running, it reaches speeds of between 65 and 80 kilometers per hour.Big paws, vibrant color and bright eyes witnessed the people who had the opportunity to observe the puma, which ran off into the wild shortly after.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMelisa Jerez Cerda
    Previous articleCosta Rican Scientists Discover That Each Manatee Has a Unique Voice
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNBeleida Delgado -

    Corcovado National Park Volunteer Meets Beautiful Puma and Goes Viral

    The Corcovado National Park volunteer, María José FallasQuirós, had a very unexpected encounter: a puma approached her, sniffed, observed...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER