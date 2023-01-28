Tucána, The First Carpooling Application in Costa Rica: A Practical and Ecological Way to Travel and Meet People

The Tucana project consists in developing a carpooling solution for Costa Rica. Ride.CR is a platform that connects travelers in Costa Rica so they can share their rides. Drivers and passengers can create and join routes proposed on the platform to move around the country. Conviviality and low cost rides guaranteed!

Through this project, the objectives are to multiply encounters, encourage mutual aid, allow travelers to save money and on a larger scale: reduce CO2 emissions and our environmental impact. A philosophy in line with Costa Rica’s…

The creators have started the development of the platform and are currently preparing its expansion which will take place in the coming months as well as the registration of the company (the administrative steps).

The Adventure Has Just Begun

The first version of Tucána is already running. The developer’s skills in digital online desing have allowed them to create a first version of the platform that just needs to be made even more beautiful.

The goal is to consolidate the project as soon as possible during the most touristic season in Costa Rica. The first online version is free while they optimize it and then the platform will become for-profit. The team is actively looking for funds to finance them through. If you want to be part of the project you can contact them at [email protected]