“Today We Are Perezosos” Said Puerto Rican Artist Guayna a Posing Next To “Tarunga”, a Costa Rican Sloth

The Puerto Rican artist Guaynaa, who is in Costa Rica for the launch of the Picnic Music Festival, took advantage of his stay on national soil to take a trip to Puerto Viejo de Limón.From the Caribbean, the singer of ‘Rebota’ and ‘Se le nota’, was shown on social networks with a sloth at the Jaguar Rescue Center.

Greetings my people, how are you? We are in Costa Rica with these wonders of nature and today we are lazy”Here with my friend TARUNGA wishing you good afternoon, and reminding you that sometimes life has to be taken easy,” the artist wrote.He immediately clarified that he was making this video with great respect, without causing any harm or causing stress to the little animal.

Recognized artist

Jean Carlos Santiago Pérez, whose stage name is Guaynaa, arrived last Monday, November 14th. It is the second time this year that he visits Costa Rica. The previous April he was also in the country.

Guaynaa, a Puerto Rican urban music singer, achieved notoriety with the reggaeton song ‘Rebota’.He is one of the artists that will be at the Picnic Festival that will take place between January 28th and February 4th of next year at the Pedregal Events Center. During these days, recordings have been made to promote the festival.