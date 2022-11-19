More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    “Today We Are Perezosos” Said Puerto Rican Artist Guayna a Posing Next To “Tarunga”, a Costa Rican Sloth

    He is one of the artists that will be at the Picnic Festival that will take place between January 28th and February 4th at Pedregal

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Puerto Rican artist Guaynaa, who is in Costa Rica for the launch of the Picnic Music Festival, took advantage of his stay on national soil to take a trip to Puerto Viejo de Limón.From the Caribbean, the singer of ‘Rebota’ and ‘Se le nota’, was shown on social networks with a sloth at the Jaguar Rescue Center.

    Greetings my people, how are you? We are in Costa Rica with these wonders of nature and today we are lazy”Here with my friend TARUNGA wishing you good afternoon, and reminding you that sometimes life has to be taken easy,” the artist wrote.He immediately clarified that he was making this video with great respect, without causing any harm or causing stress to the little animal.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Recognized artist

    Jean Carlos Santiago Pérez, whose stage name is Guaynaa, arrived last Monday, November 14th. It is the second time this year that he visits Costa Rica. The previous April he was also in the country.

    Guaynaa, a Puerto Rican urban music singer, achieved notoriety with the reggaeton song ‘Rebota’.He is one of the artists that will be at the Picnic Festival that will take place between January 28th and February 4th of next year at the Pedregal Events Center. During these days, recordings have been made to promote the festival.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    “It’s Never Too Late”: 95-Year-Old Singer Wins Latin Grammy as “Revelation Artist”
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    “It’s Never Too Late”: 95-Year-Old Singer Wins Latin Grammy as “Revelation Artist”

    Cuban Ángela Álvarez, 95, won the Latin Grammy for Best New Artist and brought an auditorium packed with artists to tears
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER