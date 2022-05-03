The Best Beaches in Limón, Costa Rica

Due to its natural wealth and diversity, and its authentic local food, Limón is one of the most attractive tourist options for nationals and foreigners. This part of the Caribbean coast is considered one of the most virgin and exuberant regions of Costa Rica and has the largest number of protected areas in the country.

In addition, the province of Limón is recognized as the cradle of Afro-Costa Rican culture, which fuses various Caribbean influences, particularly Jamaican, brought at the end of the 19th century during the construction of the railroad to the Atlantic, as the region was referred to at that time.

One of the elements that characterizes the Afro culture of Costa Rica, in addition to its authentic food, is the Limonense Creole also known as Patois, it is an English-based language mixed with the Jamaican Creole that is still spoken today in the province of Limón along with other indigenous languages ​​such as Bribri and Cabécar.

On the other hand, many tourists who visit this province take the opportunity to cross to Panama and visit other tourist destinations such as Bocas del Toro. You can get to this archipelago of nine islands from Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, either by shuttle bus and boat, or by bus (4 hours).

Puerto Viejo de Talamanca

Location and distance from San Jose

Puerto Viejo de Talamanca is located 217.2 kilometers from San José, which by car could be a trip of just over 4 hours.If you prefer the bus, you can take a direct one that leaves from the North Atlantic Terminal located in Barrio México, calle 12 by Paso de la Vaca. Take the one that goes to Puerto Viejo Talamanca (also known as Puerto Viejo de Limón) and the journey takes approximately 4:30 hours.The MEPE Autotransportes fare from San José to Puerto Viejo is ₡5,955

Description

Puerto Viejo is known worldwide by surf lovers and for the natural beauty that surrounds it, as well as for its exotic flora and fauna.It is also recognized for its cultural diversity that brings together the wealth, history and traditions of indigenous, Latino, Afro-Caribbean and Bribri groups.

For the young public this place is also very famous for its relaxed atmosphere and its wide range of entertainment and fun.In addition to restaurants with different proposals for local and international food, bars and nightclubs, this Caribbean port also has many shops and stores to buy travel souvenirs.

Lodging

Accommodation will be your last concern in Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, since no matter what your budget is, how many days you plan to stay, or if you come with a partner, friends, alone or with your family, here you will find an option for everything.

From all-inclusive hotels, cabins, villas and even resorts with spa options, this place offers you endless relaxation experiences.Also on Airbnb you will find options from ₡28,000 per night.

Nearby beaches

NegraBeach (1.4 kilometers – 3 minutes)

Cocles Beach (3.9 kilometers – 9 minutes)

Chiquita Beach (6.4 km – 13 minutes)