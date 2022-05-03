Largest Sunflower Field in Central America Prepares to Bloom

During a window of about ten days, Sunflowers of Costa Rica, the largest field of these flowers in Central America, will have its most important flowering peak and invites all Costa Ricans to come to Pital de San Carlos from May 6th to 15th.The next big harvest will not be until August, so it is the ideal time to visit the North Zone.

This exhibition will have more than 200 thousand sunflowers of different types, including giant ones that can reach four meters in height. These plants become a pollinating agent, plus they will have spaces for bees.

The purpose of the project is to provide a rich source for livestock, although now it is also a space for ecological tourism, the sale of sunflower seeds and the sale of sunflowers.

“This field is unique worldwide, there is no such large field on the planet and with the variety of colors that we have here, this is spectacular, in addition to the fact that there are two hectares of crops,” said Porras.

“The idea is that people take photos but also get to know the Pital area. We want the sunflower field to boost the local economy,” Porras said.They will have tours available with certified guides, as well as professional photographers.

The field of Sunflowers of Costa Rica is located diagonal to Bomba Uno at the entrance to Pital. As part of the novelties, they will have a wall of roses, ideal for photographs.

Details:

The entrance will cost 5 thousand colones.

Children under 12 years old pay 2 thousand colones, as well as older adults.

Facebook Girasoles de Costa Rica

Hours: 8 a.m. a 5 p.m.

For more information, you can write to Whatsapp 7031-1592.