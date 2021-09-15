More
    Origin and Symbolism of the Sunflower

    Summer days become truly festive with the flower that reigns over summer days

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    If you had to name the summer season after a flower … which one would you choose? Sunflower definitely wins! And it is that the sunflower is one of the most special bouquets of summer flowers, not only because of its color and the country aspect of the sunflower bouquets, but also because of the movement that this flower makes from east to west in search of the sun, known as helitropism.

    Sunflower Symbolism

    The sunflower is the symbol of the Sun and symbolizes love and admiration. But also happiness, vitality, positivity and energy. In Chinese culture it symbolizes long life and good luck.

    There are those who attribute to the sunflower a spiritual symbolism, since its movement following the position of the sun represents a happy way of life and a constant search for light, illumination, and love of the sun. For some religions it is a symbol of one who permanently seeks God, the divine, since the star king symbolizes God.

    In Greek mythology, the nymph Clytia fell madly in love with the god of the Sun, Apollo, who did not feel the same way about her. Clytia’s heart broke and she died of grief, turning into a sunflower that followed the sun wherever it went. He did not want to lose sight of his love, the Sun.

    Origin

    The sunflower comes from North America and South America. The seeds of these flowers served as food for the Indians, who mixed them with beans and young corn. The original name of the sunflower is Helianthum, which arises from a combination of helios (sun) and anthos (flower).

    Sunflower Colors And Shapes

    In addition to the yellow sunflower, there are also orange, dark red, cream-colored, and brown versions. As for the shape, you can find sunflowers with large and small flowers, with a single row of petals or with several.

    When to Buy Sunflowers?

    During the months of June to the end of August is when the sunflowers are in their maximum splendor. It is a perfect flower gift for someone who is striving for a new goal and needs support and encouragement.

    It is a perfect flower to decorate with flowers in summer, because it fills any corner with color and joy with a country style. If you are thinking of sending a bouquet of flowers with sunflowers, visit our flower bouquets section and discover our collection of bouquets with sunflowers combined with other seasonal flowers.

    After getting to know the star flower of summer in depth, it would not be surprising if it was in your top 5 of flowers.

