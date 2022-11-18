More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    “It’s Never Too Late”: 95-Year-Old Singer Wins Latin Grammy as “Revelation Artist”

    Ángela Álvarez conquered the coveted gramophone in a tie with the Mexican Silvana Estrada, praised for her heartbreaking album "Marchita"

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Cuban Ángela Álvarez, 95, won the Latin Grammy for Best New Artist and brought an auditorium packed with artists to tears this past Thursday in Las Vegas with her thank you message: “It’s never too late.” Álvarez conquered the coveted gramophone in a tie with the Mexican Silvana Estrada, praised for her heartbreaking album “Marchita”.

    “To those who have dreams, although life is difficult, there is always a way out. And with faith and love, you can achieve it, I promise you,” said Álvarez, who climbed to the podium of the Michelob Ultra arena accompanied by her grandson, the composer Carlos Jose Alvarez. The US-based Cuban debuted before an audience in her late 90s, and is garnering plaudits with her first album, but her relationship with music dates back decades.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    A prolonged dream

    Her dream of becoming a singer, which began when she was a teenager in her native Cuba, was interrupted by family challenges, and then by the political and social situation in her country with the rise of Fidel Castro to power in the late 1950s.

    Years after reestablishing herself with his family in the United States, her grandson decided to record his songs and produced the first musical work to be recognized by the Latin Recording Academy.

    “I would like to thank the Academy and everyone who has helped me get to this moment,” said Álvarez, who read her speech on a small sheet of paper with a smile. The singer dedicated the gramophone to her family and to actor Andy Garcia, producer of “Miss Angela,” a documentary released last year about her life.

    To my beloved homeland

    Álvarez reserved a separate line for his grandson, who did not stop smiling at her side: “He was the one who helped me get here.” Finally, she dedicated the award to her country. “To my beloved homeland Cuba, which I will never be able to forget.”

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Costa Rican Migration Puts Buses for Venezuelans to Reach Panama
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Migration Puts Buses for Venezuelans to Reach Panama

    With European punctuality, two buses carried by the General Directorate of Migration and Immigration, arrived at the Cristo Rey
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER